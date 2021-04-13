Murray pitcher Cade Kelly and Jack Elmore got all the outs through strikeouts in pitching a no-hitter and rolling past Fulton City 17-0 at the First Region All “A” Classic at St. Mary on Monday. Carson Tucker brought five Tiger runs home with a pair of doubles while Nick Holcomb, Austin Miller and Nathan Rogers each had three RBI.
Fulton City 000 —0 0 6
Murray (17)0x— 17 11 0
WP: Kelly. LP: Blankenship.
2B: M-Tucker 2, Holcomb, Miller. 3B: M-Gibson, Rogers. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Tucker 2-3 (5 RBI), Holcomb 1-3 (3 RBI), Rogers 2-2 (3 RBI), Miller 2-3 (3 RBI), Orr 0-0 (2 RBI). Records: Fulton City 0-2, Murray 4-5.
Carlisle 11, Fulton Co. 1 — Dylan Jewell singled to second with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the first. That scored three runs and ignited Carlisle County to victory in the First Region All “A” Classic against First District rival Fulton County. Jewell was also strong on the mound for the Comets as he fanned nine Pilots over three innings for the win. Truman Davis and Carter Gibson both had two RBI for Carlisle.
Fulton County 000 001 — 1 4
Carlisle County 412 022 —11 5 0
WP: Jewell. LP: Massey
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Davis 0-3 (2 RBI), Gibson 1-3 (2 RBI), Newsom 2-3, Jewell 1-4 (3 RBI), DeWeese 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 0-1, Carlisle 6-3.
UHA 3, Lyon 1 — At Hopkinsville, When Ben Stone was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, it brought home the eventual winning run for University Heights Academy against Lyon County in the Second Region All “A” Classic. Jackson Shoulders doubled in the top of the sixth for the only extra-base hit of the game and the lone Lyon run.
Lyon County 000 001 0 —1 4 1
University Heights 001 011 x— 3 5 0
WP: Welch. LP: Long.
2B: L-Shoulders. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: Records: Lyon 5-2, UHA 5-5.
Caldwell 10, Ft. Campbell 0 — At Princeton, Tate VanHooser cracked a pair of doubles as Caldwell County stopped Fort Campbell in five innings at the Second Region All “A” Classic. Deonte Walls struck out five Falcons while pitching a two-hitter for the Tigers.
Fort Campbell 000 00 —0 2 0
Caldwell County 203 23 —10 9 0
WP: Walls. LP: Blaszkowski.
2B: C-VanHooser 2, Carneyhan, Chambliss, Holeman, Whittington. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-VanHooser 2-3 (RBI), Carneyhan 2-3 (RBI); Records: Ft. Campbell 0-5. Caldwell 2-3.
Livingston 9, Dawson Springs 1 — At Dawson Springs, Dawson Lamb struck out 18 batters as Livingston Central downed Dawson Springs at the Second Region All “A” Classic. The Cardinals only managed four hits, but 11 walks by the Panthers helped the Cardinals advance. Daniel Vinson and Luke Ramage each drove in two runs for Livingston.
Livingston Central 162 000 0 —9 4 0
Dawson Springs 000 000 1 —1 2 2
WP: Lamb. LP: Jones.
2B: L-Vinson; D-Davis, Jones. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Vinson 1-3 (2 RBI), Ramage 0-3 (2 RBI), Binford 2-3. Records: Livingston 2-5, Dawson Springs 0-2.
Calloway 10, Christian 0 — At Murray, Jackson Chapman got four singles and three RBI as Calloway County defeated Christian County in six innings. Coby White allowed just four hits and two walk while fanning five Colonels for the victory.
Christian County 000 000— 0 4 0
Calloway County 011 701 —10 14 1
WP: White. LP: Phan.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: CA-Chapman 4-4 (3 RBI), Pingel 1-3 (2 RBI), Ward 2-3, White 2-3 (RBI), Bazzell 0-3 (2 RBI), Ray 2-4. Records: Christian 1-6, Calloway 5-2.
SOFTBALL
Hickman 15, CCA 0 — Hickman County advanced in the First Region All “A” Classic with a three-inning rout of Community Christian Academy. Jacey Rose and Blair Byassee combined to strike out six Warriors and too a no-hitter. Rose also started the scoring with a three-run homer to center in the first. Emma Grissom went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI for the Falcons.
Community Christian 000— 0 0 2
Hickman County 942 —15 16 0
WP: Rose. LP: Peeler.
2B: H-Grissom 2, Midyett, Naranjo, Rose, Skaggs. 3B: none. HR: H-Batts (1 on in 1st), Rose (2 on in 1st). Top hitters: H-Skaggs 2-2 (RBI), Batts 1-1 (2 RBI), Rose 2-2 (3 RBI), Grissom 3-3 (3 RBI), Critser 2-2 (RBI). Records: CCA 1-2, Hickman 7-1.
Calloway 18, Northwest 0 — At Murray, Calloway County took care of Clarksville (Tenn.) Northwest quickly with 15 runs in the first inning. Preslee Phillips drove in four Laker runs with a double and a triple. Paige Kramer and Emerson Grogan made their only hits count with a three-run homer in the first and a two-run homer in the second, respectively. Caitlyn Powers struck out eight for the no-hitter on top of driving home three runs.
Clarksville Northwest 010 —1 0 4
Calloway County (15)3x —18 8 0
WP: Powers. LP: Earle.
2B: CC-McReynolds, Lax, Phillips, Powers. 3B: CC-Phillips; CC-Kramer (2 on in 1st), E. Grogan (1 on in 2nd). Top hitters: CC-Kramer 1-1 (3 RBI), E. Grogan 1-1 (2 RBI), Powers 2-2 (3 RBI), Phillips 2-2 (4 RBI). Records: Calloway 7-2.
Caldwell 15, Ft. Campbell 0 — At Hopkinsville, Allie Felker put on a power display while Ilyssa Stallins and Addie Cagle combined to no-hit Fort Campbell over four innings at the Second Region All “A” Classic. Felker hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 for the Tigers with a grand slam to left in the second.
Fort Campbell 000 0 —0 0 1
Caldwell County 182 4 —15 11 0
WP: Stallins. LP: McCrary.
2B: C-Felker, Lane, Stallins. 3B: C-Felker. HR: C-Felker (3 on in 2nd). Top hitters: C-Felker 4-4 (5 RBI), A. Hollowell 2-2 (2 RBI), Lane 1-4 (2 RBI), Records: Ft. Campbell 0-5, Caldwell 2-3.
Russellville 13, Trigg 3 — At Cadiz, Amiyah Collier and Reese Croslin collected three hits apiece as Russellville dominated at Trigg County. Chloe Whitescarver bashed a two-run homer to left in the fourth for the Panthers.
Russellville 300 402 4 —13 15 0
Trigg County 000 201 —0 3 7 6
WP: Penrod. LP: West.
2B: R-Penrod; T-Brown, Dossett, Koch, West. 3B: none. HR: R-Whitescarver (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: R-Collier 3-5 (2 RBI), Kees 2-4, Whitescarver 1-5 (3 RBI), Croslin 3-4 (RBI), Mosler 1-4 (2 RBI), Penrod 2-5 (RBI), Higgins 2-4. Records: Russellville 7-1, Trigg 0-2.
TENNIS
Paducah Tilghman dominated its home courts against Community Christian Academy on Monday.
Boys
Tilghman 3, CCA 1
Singles: Davis Rowton (T) d. Addicus Hughes 8-4, Sam Kirchhoff (T) d. Evan Joyce 9-7, Phillip Jones (T) d Landon Smith 8-0.
Doubles: Hughes/Joyce (C) d. Zach Ybarzabal/Evan Jones 8-4.
Girls
Tilghman 6, CCA 0
Singles: Natalie Lansden d. Ella Harp 8-1, Anna West d. Macey Pruitt 8-2, Abby Brown d. Madison Stuber 8-0, Meghan Gruber d. Annie Jones 8-0.
Doubles: West/Gruber d. Pruitt/Stuber 8-4, Brown/Addison Winklepleck d. Harp/Jones 8-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Massac County improved to 10-4 on the season with a 25-13 and 26-25 win over Trico (10-5) at Campbell Hill, Illinois. For the Patriots, Madison Hammonds made 21 digs and scored two aces. Hailey Edwards had 12 kills while Jenna Bunting scored 23 assists.
