Another summer, another bunch of armadillo pup quartets seeded.
If you have had any doubts, rest assured that this region now has a well-established resident population of nine-banded armadillos. Twenty years ago, they were an oddity, emigrants from the far South. But armadillos are now home folks hereabouts.
One reason that is so is that the nine-banded species, the only one common to North America, breeds in the summer and females each subsequently produce a livebirth litter of four identical quadruplet pups. The birthday probably is not happening just yet. Each female can delay the implantation of her single fertilized egg from which her four new critters develop.
It is common for a lady ’dillo impregnated in early summer to give birth in the fall, bearing her four pups in the deep, dark shelter of an underground burrow that she has dug with her clawed feet. Those little varmints will grow rapidly and resemble small adults by next summer, then may attain breeding maturity themselves by the age of 1 year.
With adult females regularly producing quads, young capable of reproducing at age 1, and with individuals living an average of about 16 years, it is easy to see how this species is on an upswing. They have been here in some numbers for more than 20 years, and it does not take many of them to establish a stable population in less time than that.
Most people in this region have seen resident armadillos if only as casualties of traffic along the side of roadways. Roadkill watchers made it the talk of the town when one was occasionally seen back around the turn of the Millennium. Nowadays, you can expect to find one along a major highway nearby in most directions.
If one spies a nine-banded armadillo, there should be little doubt. Nothing else here looks like that.
This is a unique creature covered with bony, armorlike plates over a leathery skin. The armadillo’s exterior is dirty tan to gray brown in color, barren except for coarse hairs that may grow from cracks between the armor plates and on its sheltered underside.
An armadillo head is just as weird, its profile is a little horse-like except that the snout is pointy, the small mouth and peg-like teeth suitable for its diet of mostly insects. The ears are large for the head size. The head itself is protected with a layer of bony plate. On the southern end of a north-facing armadillo is a largely bald tail that is almost half its body length. That tail is girdled with rings of armor plate.
This can be a fair-sized animal, often comparable in bulk to a raccoon while strangely different. The armadillo’s body might be 2 feet to more than 2.5 feet long, while the tail might add 10 to 15 more inches. The whole deal might weigh 12-22 pounds.
Armadillos are related to other odd critters, the sloths and anteaters of South America, the continent on the lower side of our hemisphere that is the source of armadillos. Ancient forms of them came north along the Panamanian land bridge millions of years ago, but they withered through the ages, the last of anything similar dying out perhaps 10,000 to 11,000 years ago.
North American went thousands of years without any armadillo population until about 150 years back when nine-banded ’dillos that formerly topped out in northern Mexico began to expand their range across the Rio Grande and occupy Texas territory.
Since then, armadillos established themselves across Texas and eastward along the Gulf Coast. Escaped and released animals gave Florida a jumpstart on a stable population in the early 1900s.
For the better part of a century, people came to think of armadillos as critters of the Deep South, but the species was edging northward as dense populations spurred individuals to meander northward to establish new territories.
Studies at one point suggested that the hard-shell varmints were essentially breeding their way north at a pace of about 5 miles per year. Over time, nine-banders worked their way into residency through Arkansas into Missouri. Farther west, they took in Oklahoma, then Kansas. Below us, the critters eased through Mississippi and Alabama, then Tennessee.
It seems like the late 1990s were west Kentucky’s armadillo introductory period. But every season since then, the funky animals have gradually grown from rarity to conventional. I’d hazard a guess that they are established and thriving in every west Kentucky county now.
Meanwhile, armadillos have moved right along to our north, too. They are thought to be a strong reproducing population across the southern half of Illinois. Farther east, there is a similar line of armadillo occupation that works its way, state to state, to the Atlantic Coast, reaching upward to New York, for pity’s sake.
It was long thought that nine-banded armadillos wouldn’t take in areas as far north as they have successfully colonized. They have little insulation outside and little body fat inside, so they are not built for cold weather.
Yet, their vigorous reproduction thus far seems to offset much of the losses that must occur from winter kills in their coldest recent homelands.
Milder winters obviously favor them, but it remains to be seen how occasional severe cold will play out with the northernmost armadillo legion.
Here, however, they seem to be doing just fine.
