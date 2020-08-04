BOWLING GREEN — Marshall County boys golf, led by medalist Jay Nimmo, won the Greenwood Gator Boys Invitational, which was played Monday on the par-72 course at the Bowling Green Country Club.
The Marshals finished with an even 300, six strokes ahead of second-place Trinity. Nimmo led the way with a 66, three strokes ahead of a three-way tie among Chase Wilson of Franklin-Simpson, Luke Coyle of Taylor County and Warren Thomis of Madison Central. Trey Wall (76, t-17th), Camdyn McLeod (77, t-19th), Preston Futrell (71, t-38th) and Hayden Powell (83, t-46th) also competed for Marshall.
McCracken County was 12th with a 344. Garrett Rikel was the top Mustang with an 81, good for a tie at 38th, followed by Tyler Dew (83, t-46th), Davis Vessels (84, t-53rd), Camryn Beatty (84, t-53rd) and Abe Dumes (85, t-59th).
Kobe Allen of Graves County tied for 67th with an 87.
