Nimmo, Cathryn Brown win inaugural honors
Sportsmanship. Integrity. Playing ability. Friendship. The love of the game.
It’s five pillars best defining Lyon County’s Cullan Brown.
And it’s the five factors used when determining the first-ever winners of the “Cullan Brown Award,” which on Sunday was doled by the Bluegrass Tour to Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo and Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown after the final round of the 2020 Cullan Brown Invitational at Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
Just 10 days away from signing with the Mississippi State men’s golf program, Nimmo was “honored” to be mentioned in the same breath as Cullan — someone he battled time-and-again for First Region supremacy during respective high-school careers.
The honor, however, encompasses more than the game of golf, and it’s something he’ll take to heart.
“Cullan, he was the best person I’ve ever met,” Nimmo told the gallery. “Never a bad moment with him. I don’t remember much about the on-the-course stuff. But after the rounds, eating in the clubhouse ... that’s what I remember the most about Cullan. He just made everyone feel special.
“If everybody had a little bit of Cullan Brown in them,” Nimmo would later say, “the world would be a better place.”
For Brown, those early August nights after Cullan’s death were the most difficult. And this weekend was painful in its own way, as Cullan’s physical absence loomed over a tournament bearing his name.
But Cathryn’s ability for the game is as natural as natural can be. And performances during the 2020 First Region Tournament, the 2020 KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament — and even this weekend, when she finished with a 76-79=155 and in a tie for seventh with Murray’s Mary Browder Howell — have only proved she’s one of the area’s blooming ballers, despite an unfair test to her mental toughness.
In an empowered, impromptu speech to the gallery, Cathryn expressed her last three months have been difficult, and thanked close friends like St. Mary’s Ellie Roof, Apollo’s Macey Brown, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Kaitlyn Zieba and Glasgow’s Abbie Lee for their unwavering support.
And then, she called to her brother.
“Cullan’s the reason why I play golf today,” she said, withholding tears. “I struggled with golf before he told me about it. He always said that one day, if I stuck with it, I could be better than he could. I still believe that to this day, and I will not stop playing... He just pushed me to be the best I could possibly be, and I will continually do that. I’ve got three more years of high school golf left. I know that I can win some tournaments, and I’m going to try to.
“But I know his name is attached to mine now, and that’s so special for me.”
Nimmo, Beth starThe Benton native and senior, slowly-but-surely approaching his final rounds in a Marshall County uniform, kept his distance from the pack on Sunday by firing a 1-under 70. It was 15 more pars and birdies on the par-4 No. 3 and the par-5 No. 9 pacing him over Vanceburg’s Logan Liles (71-72=143) and Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon (76-71=147).
Perhaps the only frustration of a beautiful, but blustery, day was a bogey on his 36th and final hole of the tournament — wind blowing right down the alley of an already treacherously long par-5 No. 18.
“I didn’t hit it great,” Nimmo said. “I was trying to hit it about 20 feet short (on his third shot), and it just kind of ballooned up in the wind. I hit a pretty good bunker shot and a pretty good putt, and it just didn’t fall.”
Beth, meanwhile, somehow defied wind and gravity on Sunday — following up a first-day 1-under 70 with a 5-under 66 on Sunday. Her torrid pace gave her a dominant 15-stroke win over Marshall County teammate and star Megan Hertter (75-76=151), and a bogey on the par-3 No. 5 would be her only mistake.
She had birdies on No. 7, No. 9, No. 14 and No. 15.
But her eagle on the par-4 No. 2, where she holed out from nearly 130 yards, might’ve been the shot of the tournament.
“I hit a pretty good drive, and I was 128 yards out,” she said. “And I usually hit my 8-iron 155 yards... The wind was blowing so hard in my face, and I hit it just short of the pin and it bounced in.
“Everything was just going good today. I hit good drives, good putts, good shots. Everything clicked today.”
Rikel rollsNimmo wasn’t the only one to shoot a 70 on Sunday. McCracken County’s Garrett Rikel fired a 70, as well, improving by 12 strokes after his 82 on Saturday.
He’d vault 15 spots into a tie for eighth place, as five birdies (No. 1, 3, 8, 11, 14) offset four bogeys.
Fundraising continuesThrough the two-day tournament, player fees and local sponsors helped raise more than $9,000 for the Cullan Brown Memorial Western Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund. And an undisclosed donation came right after the tournament, bringing the contributions to an even $10,000.
2020 Cullan Brown Invitational
Final Round
Nov. 1, 2020
Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Course
Par: 71
High School Boys Championship Top 10
1) Jay Nimmo, Benton — 71-70=141 (-1)
2) Logan Liles, Vanceburg — 71-72=143 (+1)
3) Rylan Wotherspoon, Florence — 76-71=147 (+5)
4) Kamaren Cunningham, Dover (TN) — 74-74=148 (+6)
T5) Grant Puckett, Clay — 76-73=149 (+7)
T5) Warren Thomis, Richmond — 73-76=149 (+7)
7) Logan McCormick, Mt. Sterling — 73-78=151 (+9)
T8) Garrett Rikel, Paducah — 82-70=152 (+10)
T8) Peyton Purvis, Paducah — 71-81=152 (+10)
10) Charlie Reber, Bowling Green — 77-76=153 (+11)
College Men
1) Chase Landrum, Glasgow — 70-77=147 (+5) (won two-hole playoff)
2) Dawson McDaniel, Bowling Green — 75-72=147 (+5)
3) Austin Knight, Hopkinsville — 75-74=149 (+7)
4) Tyler Abernathy, Clinton — 79-72=151 (+9)
5) Ben Johnson, Fisherville — 79-84=163 (+21)
High School Girls Championship Top 10
1) Trinity Beth, Calvert City — 70-66=136 (-6)
2) Megan Hertter, Benton — 75-76=151 (+9)
T3) Faith Martin, Rockfield — 77-75=152 (+10)
T3) Macey Brown, Owensboro — 76-76=152 (+10)
5) Abbie Lee, Glasgow — 76-77=153 (+11)
6) Savannah Howell, Calvert City — 78-76=154 (+12)
T7) Mary Browder Howell, Murray — 77-78=155 (+13)
T7) Cathryn Brown, Eddyville — 76-79=155 (+13)
9) Kaitlyn Zieba, Hanson — 78-79=157 (+15)
10) Isabella Wiley, Bagdad — 84-77=161 (+19)
College Women
1) Sarah Forsythe, Murray — 76-73=149 (+7)
2) Briana McMinn, O’Fallon (IL) — 79-72=151 (+9)
3) Payton Carter, Henderson — 79-74=153 (+11)
4) Charli Doss, Paducah — 77-81=158 (+16)
5) Emma Payne, Owensboro — 84-81=165 (+23)
6) Madison Cecil, Lexington — 78-95=173 (+31)
