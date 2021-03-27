One of the biggest events of Kentucky’s spring sporting calendar, at least the junior version of it, comes next weekend with the youth-only turkey hunting season.
We are about to breach the threshold of April, and that first weekend, April 3-4, is the early spring gobbler hunting opportunity for kids younger than 16 years old. Each young hunter must be accompanied by an adult (18 or older).
The youth hunt is a special pursuit for a couple of reasons. For one, it comes early enough that turkey breeding season behavior, including the gobbling vocalizations by tom turkeys, should be at a peak. For another, the youth season is the first turkey hunting of the spring, giving junior hunters the edge of being out there before turkeys are made more wary by the presence of legions of adult hunters in the woods.
It is a prime time to be after spring gobblers. And while it is a choice option for kid hunters, the youth season is also a plum for adult overseers. Often family or family friends of the youth hunters, the adult chaperones, can assist in many ways except shooting. Accompanying adults often do the turkey calling for the youngsters and typically get an equal share of the excitement.
Regulations for youth turkey hunters are essentially the same as for all turkey hunters that will be active in the general spring gobbler season that opens two weeks later. That traditional spring hunt will run April 17-May 9 statewide.
Full details of regulations are in the Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide for 2021, available in printed form where hunting licenses are sold and viewable online at www.fw.ky.gov, the website of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
One standard that has been unchanged in years of Kentucky turkey hunting is that of the spring bag limit. The maximum harvest for the entire spring, including both the youth hunt if it applies and the regular gobbler season, is two turkey gobblers or bearded turkeys. (The allowance of “bearded turkeys” applies to the occasional bearded hen, birds that typically make up about 1% of the state’s turkey harvest.)
For youth hunters, those age 12-15 should have a youth hunting license and a youth turkey permit. Younger hunters, those who have not reached 12 years old by the beginning of the season, are not required to have either a hunting license or turkey permit. Each is required, of course, to be accompanied by an adult who for safety reasons must stay in position to take control of the junior hunter’s shotgun.
Youth hunters 12-15 should have certification from passing an approved hunter education course, while younger kids are not required to have hunter education. Those typically required to have hunter ed certification can buy a one-time, one-year exemption through the KDFWR website. At the present time, because of the difficulties in scheduling hunter education training during the COVID pandemic, exemption permits are being made available at no charge for a limited time.
• Hunters scouting for either the youth turkey season or the regular spring gobbler season starting April 17 should remember that no calling with turkey calls is permitted outside of the hunting seasons.
The prohibition on preseason turkey calling, which began with the onset of March, is a regulation intended to minimize gobblers from growing more call-shy and reluctant to respond.
Those engaged in preseason scouting legally can use “locator” calls such as crow, owl or woodpecker calls that may provoke tom turkeys to “shock gobble” and audibly reveal their whereabouts. The ban is specifically aimed at calls that simulate turkey vocalizations.
• The absolute last semblance of Kentucky waterfowl hunting for the 2020-21 season comes to a close on Wednesday. That is the final day of Kentucky’s special conservation order season for light geese — snow geese and the blue color phase geese of that species.
The conservation order season for “snows” begins at the close of the regular goose season and runs through March with no harvest limit.
An unconventional bonus period of hunting, the conservation order season is offered through allowances and promotions of U.S. and Canadian waterfowl managers to bring extra harvest pressure on a species that has increased in great numbers. Managers want to reduce snow geese numbers because they are overgrazing and damaging their own far northern nesting habitat.
Even the no-limit bonus season in Kentucky has little effect on snow geese because few of the species are found at this latitude during the conservation order season. Barring strange weather and migrational variations, most often the bonus season is an option only on paper.
• Golconda on Illinois’ shore of Smithland Pool of the Ohio River will receive a major upgrade to the city’s existing boat launch area this year, funded by a $142,100 Boat Access Area Development grant.
The project will redevelop existing facilities, including extending the boat launch area, addition of a second concrete ramp, additional parking, a wheelchair ramp with accessible dock, a pier and floating dock for fishing, a new picnic area, new lighting and landscaping.
The Golconda river access project is part of boat access development grants totaling $721,500 awarded to five communities. Revenue for the program comes from marine motor fuel taxes and boat and canoe registration fees.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
