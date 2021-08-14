It has not felt even slightly like autumn lately, but in a sporting sense, here it comes.
One week from today, Aug. 21, brings the opening of Kentucky’s “fall” squirrel hunting season. The traditional first day for the hunting of these bushytailed arboreal rodents comes on the third Saturday of August, and that will be it next week.
This season coming is identified as a fall phase only in that it extends through fall. True to the calendar, it is a rather summery opening and it runs deep into winter. This traditional season is extended from that of even years ago, nowadays running through February. The Aug. 21-Feb. 28 dates makes it the longest game season on Kentucky’s schedule.
(The squirrel season, as does other small game seasons, gets a two-day time-out with the first weekend of Kentucky’s firearms deer season on Nov. 13-14, but other than that, the squirrel hunting period is continuous for more than six months.)
Squirrel hunting or, for that matter, other small game seasons do not command major movements of sporting troops nowadays. While it was a bigger deal to hunters a few decades ago, in these times far more sportsmen’s attentions are focused on bigger game — deer or turkeys, or even waterfowl.
Still, squirrel hunting is a pursuit that has its dedicated practitioners, and it is a game sport that can be enacted on private and public lands all across the state. It can be one of the simplest and most elementary of hunting endeavors — a game ideal for beginners and the training of young hunters but still a rewarding quest for veterans of the limb-hopper game.
Present regulations are just about as consistent as squirrels have been. Rules, including bag limits, are unchanged in recent seasons. The daily harvest limit, as it has been seemingly forever, remains six squirrels.
With ranks of squirrel hunters at a modest level nowadays, one of the greatest significances of the traditional squirrel season opener is that of a portal into the overall schedule of Kentucky’s hunting year.
Squirrel season is the trigger, that first season of what wildlife managers consider the 2021-22 hunting year. It’s the engine in a whole coal train of hunting.
A quick follow-up to the ongoing squirrel maneuvers will be a huge outpouring of upland hunters with the mourning dove season on the traditional Sept. 1 opening day. Unlike squirrels, doves have maintained a vast pool of participants among the state’s hunters. That is especially so for the first couple of weeks of the season and, for opening day, to the extreme.
While the dove season action for most occasional and casual hunters is packed into the first few days, the dove season offers gobs of opportunities. Divided into three segments, the state’s dove season runs Sept. 1-Oct 26, Nov. 25-Dec. 5 and Dec. 18-Jan 9.
On the same day that dove hunting opens, that Sept. 1 also brings the opening of the early segment of Kentucky’s crow hunting season as well as hunting for Virginia rail and gallinule. Likewise, that date is the opening date for falconry.
Just after that, the first weekend of September brings the opening of the archery deer and turkey season and the senior/youth crossbow seasons for deer.
The very next week, Kentucky’s early Canada goose season, the time during which non-migratory, “local” geese can be taken with no chance of migrant Interior Canada geese being present, opens Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 30,
With Saturday of Sept. 18, Kentucky’s five-day wood duck and teal hunting seasons join the fray. Wood duck hunting plays out after Sept. 22, the last day of fall. Kentucky waterfowlers get four more days of teal-only hunting Sept. 23-26.
That Sept. 18 Saturday, too, signals the start of the regular crossbow deer season.
It keeps getting deeper with the onset of October — the raccoon and ’possum hunting season as well as the wild turkey crossbow season on Oct. 1, the youth firearms deer season on Oct. 9, the early muzzleloading firearms season Oct. 16, and the early fall shotgun season for turkeys of either sex starting on Oct. 23.
And on and on. Hunters of various species will be tromping through frozen mud and breaking ice to fulfill their quests soon enough. It seems far away now, but an opening day on this coming sultry Saturday is the first step toward just that.
• In the interest of better future seasons, some Kentucky hunters are being queried about their activities last season. So, if you are called upon, speak out online.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has emailed requests to numerous hunting license holders throughout the state to complete a survey about their hunting during the 2020-21 hunting year. The notification for each license holder contains a click-on link via which the survey can be quickly completed and submitted electronically.
The survey is clear that individuals’ input is needed even if they did not hunt any last year. KDFWR managers want to know that, too.
Much of the survey questions relate to deer hunting: how frequently and how many hours put in, but also hunters’ strategies regarding what they were interested in harvesting and at what stage of the hunting year as well as what they ended up harvesting if anything.
In addition to hunting strategies and results from last year, the survey also gives participants the chance to express comments on management and what their preferences in management might be.
In addition to deer questions, other facets of the survey touch on the hunting and harvesting of bobcats, coyotes and small game.Rather than just being nosey, the survey is all about gathering information on hunter trends and preferences to help KDFWR personnel manage the resources while best accommodating hunters in future seasons.
It can be a fine line to walk between those two goals and knowing how hunters go about their pursuits and how they fared most recently is basic to best management decisions.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
