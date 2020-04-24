While coronavirus has dominated the news for weeks, also going around is some gobbler fever, certainly the preferable of the two conditions.
Kentucky’s spring turkey season, open for seven days today, starts its second weekend Saturday. Weekend 2 of the traditional season can be expected to bring a surge in hunter participation, although that may be moderated by COVID-19 closures: Many weekend hunters have been idled from work and available for weekday hunting.
Nonetheless, Weekend 2 of the April 18-May 10 season should bring an added flurry of activity and boost to the turkey harvest, leading toward what may prove a prosperous season.
Kentucky’s hunters reportedly took roughly 10,000 birds during the opening weekend April 18-19. Although poor weather was a factor over the past two years of opening weekends, those for 2019 and 2018 produced about 8,500 and 7,200 turkeys respectively.
An average opening weekend turkey harvest over the past several years has been about 10,000 birds for Kentucky hunters — about that which occurred this past weekend, according to Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers.
Biologists anticipated an increased turkey harvest this year because of a higher population of 2-year-old gobblers. Those expectations are based on data that showed a higher production of turkey broods in 2018.
Gobblers from the improved 2-year-old class are important to the hunting season because they tend to be more numerous and more responsive to hunters’ calls than older and warier tom turkeys.
Last year, spring hunters in Kentucky took 29,502 turkeys during the regular gobbler season and the youth-only weekend hunt. So far this year, the regular spring season seems to be running ahead of the same pursuits a year ago, and the recent youth-only hunt was modestly more productive than that of 2019.
While weather conditions the rest of the current season could determine much, it appears that the state’s hunters are in good position to push the Kentucky spring turkey harvest back over 30,000 after being under that for the past two seasons.
Kentucky’s all-time spring turkey harvest record was 36,097 set in 2010 during a period of peak turkey population. Since that time, poorer spring reproduction conditions have seen the population slip.
Nonetheless, Kentucky’s spring seasons have produced a harvest of more than 30,000 for seven out of eight years from 2010 through 2017.
• However it goes for the state’s spring turkey hunters, whatever answers their best yelping and purring calls, crucial in the quest is unquestionably identifying their potential targets.
Because of the nature of turkey hunting — camouflaged hunters appealing with calls to unseen gobblers and anticipating the birds to approach — there is the possibility of shooting accident for the imprudent, impatient and, frankly, reckless hunter.
A foremost rule in any hunting is underscored in turkey hunting. That is to be absolutely certain of the game before shooting. It is even more important in turkey hunting because other hunters sitting out there or moving through the woods are typically camouflaged head to toe and obscured into surroundings.
It is possible to see movement but not grasp the entire picture because camouflage and natural cover befuddles the outline of anything moving. It seems unlikely a human could be mistaken for a turkey, but when someone expects and wants to see a turkey and only glimpses movement and a piece of another camouflaged hunter, tragic errors are possible.
In the spring season, a hunter must identify a gobbler with a visible beard sprouting from its chest before it can be legal game, so there’s little excuse for shooting another human. Still, mistakes can be made when sketchy vision is complicated by anticipation and excitement. That is why a hunter must wait until there is no doubt of the game before electing to take it.
You can only vouch for your own conduct, however, so managers encourage hunters to follow a set of turkey hunting recommendations to minimize risks of others’ mistakes.
• Don’t try to stalk a turkey that you hear. There’s too much chance of approaching another hunter who might be confused by your movement.
• Don’t wear clothing that may show the colors of red, white or blue that occur on turkeys. You don’t want to look like legal game.
• Don’t use movement to signal to any other hunter you see approaching. Instead, sit still and speak out clearly that you’re hunting there. Turkeys never say that.
• Don’t hunt with a gobbler call. That might attract other hunters to you.
When setting up to hunt, sit against a large tree or other object that will hide your profile from behind. Avoid a place where cover obscures your own vision of what’s happening in front of you.
If using a turkey decoy, put the fake bird about 20 yards from your position. Set up the decoy in a field or open woods so that you can clearly see well beyond the fake.
Remember that camouflage only breaks your outline. Restrain your movement to keep from drawing the attention of both turkeys and other hunters.
If you take a gobbler, break out an item of fluorescent orange clothing to wear or put orange flagging or fabric on the bird when carrying it out of the woods.
• The deadline to enter the drawing for 2020 Kentucky elk hunt permits is just days away, midnight on Thursday.
Applications can be made online at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov. Applications are $10 each for any or all of four permit types available: bull firearm, cow firearm, bull or cow archery/crossbow, and bull or cow youth-only hunt.
Full details of hunts available and application directions are listed on the website under an Elk Hunting tab.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.