All apparently is not well with some of our feathered friends and/or foes.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources personnel are investigating incidents of sick and dying birds in some areas of the state. The same problem, whatever it is, seems to be occurring in areas of Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., according to reports.
The KDFWR in late May first began hearing of incidents in which Kentucky residents encountered birds that had died or were obviously sick. These birds — blue jays, common grackles and European starlings — were seen to have swollen eyes with crusty discharge and, among those still alive, neurological symptoms.
More than 20 samples of dead birds exhibiting the obvious signs were gathered and sent to the laboratory of the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia with hopes to diagnose the problem. Thus far, results from lab work are not available.
Kentucky reports of ailing birds have come from Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties. Meanwhile, KDFWR managers are requesting that Kentuckians statewide be alert to the thus-far isolated bird-killing condition and report it should it be encountered.
The public can report instances of sick or dying birds in Kentucky that may be associated with these circumstances through the Bird Mortality Event page on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Jays, grackles and starlings are the only birds thus far linked to the unknown condition, but other species may also be affected, say wildlife biologists.
In terms of losses of exotic starlings, which rate as a destructive pest species, biologists might not be overly concerned if the deaths were isolated. However, the possibilities for the mortality source to affect other species, as it seems to have with blue jays and grackles, certainly raises red flags.
Because birds that congregate at feeders and bird baths can transmit diseases among others there, wildlife managers suggest extra caution. In the identified trouble spots of Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties, authorities call upon residents to stop feeding birds until further notice. Managers do not want birds grouping unnaturally at feeders until the source of the bird illness and deaths can be identified and understood.
Statewide, Kentuckians who maintain feeders and baths for birds should clean them right away with a 10% bleach solution, then rinse thoroughly. After the initial cleaning, it should be repeated weekly.
If dead birds are encountered, handling them should be avoided, but if they must be disposed of, handle them with disposable gloves. Pets should be kept away from sick or dead birds.
To dispose of dead birds that possibly could be the result of this unknown condition, they should be placed in a sealed plastic bag and placed in a secured outdoor trash/garbage can.
• With all the rain that has fallen during the spring and now into summer, our weeds have grown robustly, and that’s not all bad.
That seemingly unsightly growth serves as home and nursery for a range of wildlife. Weeds are foes to land managers who like things neat, but the longer they can defer mowing them, the more baby critters will be spared from fatal chopping.
This can apply to lawns but is more pertinent to crop-free farmland, pastures and other odd acreage. Mostly the concern here is land that might get mowed or bush-hogged only once, maybe two or three times during the entire growing season.
It might be only an idle field that some landowner simply wants to prevent from reverting to a thicket, but in its weedy state, it is valuable wildlife habitat. Critters and birds are depositing and raising youngsters in there, and mowing presently has high odds of destroying numerous immature creatures.
Ground-nesting birds, including embattled bobwhite quail, and small mammals like cottontail rabbits will have nests and litters of offspring in tall grasses and weeds nowadays. Larger but still vulnerable, deer fawns have been born in recent weeks and some are at risk.
Late-nesting turkeys still have broods of young poults in heavy cover. Some of these may remain marginally mobile and susceptible to rushing mower blades.
A problem with much of the young wildlife is the tendency of hunker down and hide at the approach of a threat. That may work with a predator but not a mower.
Deer fawns are the poster critters for such behavior. For about a month of life, they lack the speed to outrun predators, so their instinct is to rely on natural camouflage and just lie low when a threat approaches. A fawn in the path of a mower may not flinch until doomed.
Wildlife managers reassure that merely postponing mowing makes a huge difference. Some wildlife programs call for a stay of grasslands mowing until early August, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources biologists lobby for a delay of mowing until middle August.
All the nesting and immature wildlife development will not be finished by mid-August, but a great deal of the year’s reproduction and baby-rearing season will be complete by then. The difference in the toll on wildlife by delaying mowing these extra few weeks is huge.
Biologists say wildlife can get an even bigger break if landowners would divide acreage into alternating sections and mow, say, half of it this year while delaying cutting the other half until next year. By working the land in strips and alternating mowing the strips every other year, wildlife retains cover from the acreage all year while thicket growth never gets a chance to overtake open lands.
Wildlife managers say another option, a substitute for mowing, is to disc weedy open lands. This cutting and turning of the upper soil layer can be done in alternating sections or strips to hold woody growth at bay while never eliminating wildlife habitat altogether.
Plenty of odd-lot acreage is mowed earlier to keep it looking neat. Landowners might delay this without the growth getting out of hand while producing more wildlife. That could be even neater.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.