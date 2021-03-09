MAYFIELD — The air was filled with excitement inside the Eagles’ Nest on Tuesday night, as the Graves County Lady Eagles hosted the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on senior night.
In a game that resembled their first matchup on Jan. 4, Graves County narrowly escaped with a 46-42 victory behind senior forward Avery Myatt’s 23 points.
The Lady Mustang defense was relentless in the first half, terrorizing the Lady Eagles by forcing a multitude of turnovers and difficult shots to take a 18-12 lead into halftime.
Graves County passed the turnover bug to the Lady Mustangs in the third quarter though as the Lady Eagles cut their deficit to one, 27-26, heading into the fourth.
Myatt came up huge in the final frame, scoring 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter alone to help propel the Lady Eagles to victory.
McCracken County was led by Shymiya Daye with 13 points with Mikee Buchanan close behind with 12.
Three-point shooting plagued both teams on Tuesday night, as they Lady Eagles and Mustangs combined for a dismal 3-for-24 from beyond the arc.
Following the Lady Eagles’ win, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said he believes his team has what it takes to go all the way come tournament time.
“A game like this will test your character,” Dunning said. “We had some different girls step up tonight and it was an opportunity to get ready for next week’s challenge. We’ve got to do the little things from this point on, this region is there, if we play the way we did in the second half tonight we have a chance to win this thing.”
McCracken 8 10 9 15 — 42
Graves 6 6 14 20 — 46
McCracken: Daye 13, Buchanan 12, Sivills 9, Johnson 4, Bufford 2, Green 2.
Field goals: 14-46. 3-pointers: 1-12 (Buchanan). Free throws: 13-14. Fouls: 19. Record: 11-7.
Graves: Myatt 23, Carter 8, Alexander 7, Spann 5, Harris 2, Jackson 1.
Field goals: 15-46. 3-pointers: 2-12 (Carter and Spann). Free throws: 14-24. Fouls: 11. Record: 17-2.
