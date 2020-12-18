Kentucky’s late muzzleloading firearms deer season finishes up this weekend, clearing the way for youngsters to take up the whitetail quest next weekend, Dec 26-27.
The second of two Kentucky muzzleloader seasons for deer closes at the end of shooting hours on Sunday. The late season, Dec. 12-20, represents the last firearms deer hunting of any sort — for adults — during the 2020-21 hunting year.
What is coming on the weekend after Christmas, however, is the free youth deer hunting weekend. This two-day season allows junior hunters, those younger than 16, to hunt deer with modern firearms or any other weapon legal for deer hunting. Each young hunter, of course, must be accompanied by an adult overseer who cannot take part in firearm deer hunting.
The “free” part of the free youth deer hunt is that during this special time, the kid hunters are not required to have either a youth hunting license or a deer permit of any sort. That is a vital part of the special season. The central idea of the free season is to lower hurdles such as the cost of junior licenses and deer permits that might keep kids from experiencing the pursuit.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources initiated the free youth deer hunting weekend as another tool for increasing deer harvest, but perhaps more important, it is an opportunity to get more youngsters exposed to deer hunting to sew the seeds of hunters to join the regular ranks of sportsmen to participate in deer management in years to come.
The KDFWR needs youngsters to assure that there will be adequate harvest in the future to hold the deer population in check. To keep those young hunters coming, the free weekend is a cost-lowering incentive for kids’ parents, relatives and friends to let the youth sample the sport.
The nuts and bolts of the free youth deer weekend are identical to regulations of other Kentucky deer seasons. The bag limit remains the same. There is no limit on the harvest of antlerless deer in counties designated as Zone 1 as are all those in far western Kentucky. Each hunter is limited to a single antlered buck for the entire hunting year.
During the free youth deer hunting weekend, because it is a firearms hunt, all participants, and hunters afield in pursuit of other species by day must meet requirements for fluorescent orange clothing. That is, during a gun deer hunt, clothing of solid “hunter orange” must be worn on head, chest and back.
That goes for small game hunters during that weekend. And some of those might be free youth hunters, too.
Saturday, Dec. 26, also is the first day of Kentucky’s free youth small game and trapping season. This is a full week, Dec. 26-Jan. 1, of small game opportunities with the same license-free opportunities of the free youth deer weekend.
• Saturday is opening day of Kentucky’s third and latest segment of mourning dove hunting, bonus migratory bird opportunities that few utilize.
Dove hunting started this year with a Sept. 1-Oct. 26 segment, the only one in which typical dove hunters ever participate. Wingshooters in pursuit of this popular species typical turn out heavily on opening day and maybe the first couple of weekends.
Most of those hunters move on to other species, leaving the bulk of a full 90 dove hunting days neglected.
The second segment, Nov. 26-Dec. 6, draws little attention. The final segment beginning Saturday probably get less notice, despite offering another 23 days of potential wingshooting.
Late dove hunting, Dec. 19-Jan. 10, is a far different proposition than dove hunting in late summer. Fields are harvested, and late migrant doves can be found gleaning for scattered grain leftovers.
Wintry conditions are the rule, hunters dealing more with cold and barren landscapes than the heat, green growth and bugs of early September. Doves seen in the late stint — sometimes in modest flocks — are usually experienced and spooky.
Late dove hunters should expect scattered action and wary birds that react quickly to hunter presence. Camouflage and guarded movement are keys. Picked corn and bean fields might keep a hunter or two busy, but these are not the times for large community dove shoots.
It is hardly the same pursuit as it was on opening day, Sept. 1, but if doves happen to be a hunter’s thing, this last segment offers largely uncontested opportunities.
• Monday brings us the official first day of winter, astronomical winter, which is really a daylight thing. It could be the coldest day of the year, but Dec. 21 typically is not. What is guaranteed is that Monday will be our day of the least length of sunlight all year.
The winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the moment when our hemisphere is at its greatest distance from the sun (because of the tilted axis of the earth) comes at 4:02 a.m. CST on Monday.
Don’t bother to wake up especially early to see if the sun looks farther away at that moment. We will still be on the dark side of the revolving Earth at the time of the solstice.
But you might still track the day by its length of sun exposure when we do spin around to get some exposure. At our longitude, sunrise here is 7:04 a.m. and sunset is 4:41 p.m. Monday.
Much of our human activities are based on our arbitrary timekeeping, but real world functions, such as wildlife behavior, are based on daily and seasonal times related to the length of daylight. Sun times are real times.
Something quirky about this shortest day of the year coming is that the latest moment of sunrise and the earliest occasion of sunset do not occur on the same day. The latest sunrises, broken down to the nearest full minute, will not be until Dec. 30-Jan. 13. Those will occur at 7:08 a.m.
Meanwhile, the earliest sunsets already have come and gone. Here, those were Dec. 3-9 when the sun officially set at 4:37 p.m.
Monday, however, calculates to the overall shortest amount of daylight with the sun making its lowest arc of the year across the southern sky. Colder, nastier winter conditions may be ahead, but take heart at least in the knowledge that, beginning Tuesday, the days will be getting longer.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
