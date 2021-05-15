OWENSBORO — Luke Scales scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh off an error with the bases loaded as Owensboro Catholic edged McCracken County, 4-3, in a Friday night high school baseball showdown between 20-win squads.
The Aces loaded the bases with a Scales double, an Everett Munsey single and a walk to Braden Mundy. Hunter Small got to a 2-0 count before hitting a fly ball to second, where Rivers Moffatt made an error as the winning run crossed.
The Mustangs grabbed a 3-0 lead after three innings off an error in the first inning and a two-run homer to right by Grant Godwin in the third. Owensboro Catholic tied it in the fourth with a two-RBI single by Sam McFarland and a Scales sacrifice fly. Scales also pitched the final two outs in the seventh to get the win.
McCracken County102 000 0 3 6 1
Owensboro Catholic000 300 1 4 7 1
WP: Scales. LP: Bennett.
2B: O-Scales. 3B: M-Godwin. HR: M-Godwin (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: M-Higdon 2-4, Godwin 2-4 (2 RBI); O-McFarland 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: McCracken 20-5, Owensboro Catholic 21-3.
Ballard 12, Fulton Co. 2
At La Center, Keaton Overstreet got three runs home with a single and a double as Ballard Memorial downed Fulton County in five innings. Chade Everett provided half of the four hits for the Pilots.
Fulton County000 11 2 4 4
Ballard Memorial600 33 12 6 1
WP: Irvin. LP: Amberg.
2B: B-Overstreet. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: F-Everett 2-3; B-Ovestreet 2-3 (3 RBI), Owens 2-2 (RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 1-11, Ballard 11-13.
Hickman 15, Fulton City 0
At Clinton, Jackson Midyett struck out eight Fulton City in three innings against just one walk in tossing a no-hitter for Hickman County in this First District clash. Eli Armbruster and Micah Naranjo both drove in three runs for the Falcons.
Fulton City000 0 0 4
Hickman County357 15 9 0
WP: Midyett. LP: Patel.
2B: none. 3B: H-Clark. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-3, C. Naranjo 2-2 (2 RBI), M. Naranjo 1-1 (3 RBI), Armbruster 2-2 (3 RBI). Records: Fulton City 0-11, Hickman 15-6.
Carlisle 12, Caldwell 1
At Princeton, Carter Gibson drove in three runs and Truman Davis struck out seven Caldwell County batters as Carlisle County won this one in five innings..
Carlisle County200 46 12 7 0
Caldwell County000 01 1 5 3
WP: Davis. LP: Smiley.
2B: CR-Davis. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: CR-Jewell 2-3, Gibson 1-4 (3 RBI); CL-VanHooser 2-3, Newsome 2-2. Records: Carlisle 15-10, Caldwell 8-11.
Livingston 6, Trigg 2
At Smithland, Livingston Central downed Fifth District rival Trigg County thanks to three runs in the second inning off an RBI single by Dakota Lamb plus a pair of bases-loaded walks. Lamb fanned 11 Wildcats for the wim while Ethan Ramage collected two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals.
Trigg County100 001 0 2 8 2
Livingston Central130 011 x 6 6 0
WP: Lamb. LP: D. Ahart.
2B: T-Williamson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Williamson 2-4, T. Ahart 2-4; L-E. Ramage 2-2 (2 RBI), Wring 2-3. Records: Trigg 7-11, Livingston 4-15.
Crittenden 15, Hopkins Cen. 0
At Mortons Gap, Logan Bailey and Maddox Carlson both went 2-for-3 with four RBI as Crittenden County dispatched of Hopkins County Central in three innings. Benjamin Evans drove in a pair of Rocket runs with a double to center in the third inning.
Crittenden County168 15 6 0
Hopkins Central000 0 1 4
WP: Belt. LP: Brasher.
2B: C-Evans. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-3 (4 RBI), Carlson 2-3 (4 RBI), Evans 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 15-6, Hopkins Cen. 3-18.
SOFTBALL
McCracken 4, Daviess 0
At Owensboro, McCracken County scored all of its runs in the first two innings, then held off a Daviess County rally in the seventh to take this battle of 18-win teams.
Raygan Rodgers capped the Mustang scoring with a two-RBI double to center in the second. The Panthers loaded the bases in the seventh with two hits and a walk with one out. Ally Hutchins walked one run in, but Zoe Smithson then picked a runner off at third. That put the pressure on Sophie Simone, who struck out swinging to finally end it.
Rodgers went 3-for-4 for McCracken while Jessie Daniels doubled twice for the Panthers. Hutchins ended up striking out nine for the win.
McCracken County220 000 0 4 10 0
Daviess County000 000 1 1 4 2
WP: Hutchins. LP: Whiteker.
2B: M-Fox, Murt, Rodgers; D-Daniels 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Fox 2-4, Rodgers 3-4 (2 RBI), Murt 2-3; D-Daniels 2-3. Records: McCracken 19-5, Daviess 18-4.
Calloway 3, Butler 0
At Mortons Gap, Izzy Housden struck out 12 Butler County batters while holding the Bears to three hits to get the shutout at the Coach Jesse Huff Invitational. The Lakers got all of their runs in the third off an RBI single by Emerson Grogan and an RBI double from Carson McReynolds.
Butler County000 000 0 0 3 0
Calloway County003 000 0 3 10 1
WP: Housden. LP: Hunt.
2B: C-McReynolds. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Hunt 2-3; C-Housden 3-3, McReynolds 2-3 (2 RBI), S. Lax 2-3, A. Lax 2-3. Records: Butler 21-6, Calloway 17-7.
Lyon 13, Caldwell 7
At Eddyville, Calista Collins drove in four runs to help Lyon County survive a slugfest with Caldwell County. Her three-run homer to center in the fifth helped the Lyons break away after leading just 7-6 going into that inning.
Sydney Melton brought another two runs home while Lyon teammate katelyn Dykes cracked three hits. Both teams had 13 hits and combined for four home runs. Allie Felker led the Tigers by going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Caldwell County100 320 1 7 13 3
Lyon County420 142 x 13 13 2
WP: Conger. LP: Stallins.
2B: C-Felker, McKinney; L-Collins, Melton, Perry, T. Schenk. 3B: C-Felker. HR: C-M. Hollowell (1 on in 4th); L-Collins (2 on in 5th), Melton (none on in 2nd), Butler (none on in 4th). Top hitters: C-A, Hollowell 2-3 (RBI), Felker 3-5 (2 RBI), Lane 2-4, Holeman 2-4 (RBI), M. Hollowell 1-4 (2 RBI); L-Collins 2-4 (4 RBI), Melton 2-4 (2 RBI), Dykes 3-4, T. Schenk 2-4 (RBI). Records: Caldwell 8-11, Lyon 18-8.
Livingston 11, Trigg 1
At Smithland, Madeline Norton hit a two-RBI single and Victoria Joiner cracked a two-RBI double during a six-run bottom of the third that helped Livingston Central pull away from Trigg County. Sydney Lasher struck out eight Wildcats over all six innings for the victory.
Trigg County100 000 1 4 5
Livingston Central026 102 11 10 0
WP: Lasher. LP: West.
2B: T-West, Alexander; L-Bolte, Joiner, Wring. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-M. Hendricks 2-3; L-Joiner 1-3 (2 RBI), Bolte 2-4 (2 RBI), Harris 2-3, Norton 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 5-12, Livingston 13-5.
Union 11, Ballard 1
At Morganfield, Sydney Thomas drove in four runs with a pair of doubles as Union County stopped Ballard Memorial in five innings. Johnna Riggs had two hits for the Bombers.
Ballard Memorial001 00 1 7 1
Union County360 2x 11 14 0
WP: Coker. LP: McKinney.
2B: U-Thomas 2, Burke, Tackett. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Riggs 2-3; U-L. Hunley 3-4 (2 RBI), Carter 2-4, Tackett 1-2 (2 RBI), Thomas 2-3 (4 RBI). Records: Ballard 4-16, Union 16-7.
