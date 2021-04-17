LOUISVILLE — McCracken County kicked off its big road trip with an impressive 9-3 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park in high school baseball action from Friday night.
The Mustangs put this one out of the Panthers’ reach with three runs in the fourth of a Dylan Riley sacrifice bunt, a Ben Higdon double and a Rivers Moffatt single. Jack Bennett and Brandon Dodd each got two RBI for McCracken while Ross Aldridge struck out six over five innings for the win..
McCracken County200 311 2 9 12 2
Pleasure Ridge Park000 102 0 3 6 0
WP: Aldridge. LP: Finley.
2B: M-James, Higdon, Bennett, Willis; P-Strong. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Higdon 2-3 (RBI), Moffatt 1-3 (2 RBI), Bennett 1-4 (2 RBI), Dodd 1-2 (2 RBI), Lang 2-4, Riley 2-2; P-Strong 2-3, Keen 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: McCracken 8-1, PRP 2-6.
Windsor 11, Calloway 6
At Mayfield, After four innings of even play, Windsor, Missouri, erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth and Calloway County could not keep at the Dinger Wood Bat Classic. Derek Williams drove in four runs for the Greyhounds as did the Lakers’ Karsen Starks, who also had three hits including a triple.
Windsor201 053 0 11 7 2
Calloway County201 030 0 6 9 2
WP: Hartmann. LP: Chapman.
2B: W-Wiliams. 3B: C-Starks. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Ward 1-3 (2 RBI), Williams 2-4 (4 RBI), Austin 2-4 (RBI); C-Ward 2-4, White 2-3 (RBI), Starks 3-4 (4 RBI). Record: Calloway 5-4.
Hopkins 8, Livingston 7
At Smithland, Loren McKinney singled to center in the top of the sixth to score the winning run for Hopkins County Central against Livingston Central. Dakota Lamb had three hits for the Cardinals and Daniel Ramage collected two RBI.
Hopkins Central220 031 0 8 8 3
Livingston Central004 210 0 7 9 2
WP: Cain. LP: Ray.
2B: H-Barton; L-D. Ramage. 3B: none. HR: H-Ballard (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: H-McKinney 2-4 (2 RBI), Ballard 2-3 (2 RBI), Barton 1-4 (2 RBI); L-Lamb 3-4 (RBI), E. Ramage 2-3 (RBI), D. Ramage 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkins 2-8, Livingston 2-7.
Graves 11, Grandview 7
At Mayfield, Drew Davis went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth as Graves County took care of Grandview, Missouri, at the Dinger Wood Bat Classic. Hayden Thompson was 2-for-4 for the Eagles, who followed five runs in the second inning with five more in the third. Jamison Curd struck out eight to get the victory.
SOFTBALL
Union 11, Tilghman 8
At Morganfield, Hannah Carter drove in three runs for Union County; none as timely as the RBI single in the sixth that broke an 8-8 tie with Paducah Tilghman and produced a victory. Rosie Minter got three hits for the Tornado.
Paducah Tilghman005 030 0 8 12 3
Union County205 013 0 11 12 0
WP: Carter. LP: Scott.
2B: T-McCoy; U-Hunley, Oxford, Roberson, Tackett, Thomas, Windell. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Knox 2-4 (RBI), Minter 3-4, Hartman 2-4 (RBI), Scott 1-2 (2 RBI); U-Carter 3-4 (3 RBI), Thomas 2-4 (2 RBI), Windell 2-4 (RBI). Records: Tilghman 3-4, Union 8-3.
Calloway 6, Carlisle 0
At Murray, Isabel Housden struck out seven Carlisle County batters in just over five innings as she tossed a one-hitter for Calloway County. Adison Hicks got three hits including a triple for the Lakers while Housden and Paige Kramer each had two RBI.
Carlisle County000 000 0 0 1 4
Calloway County113 001 x 6 8 0
WP: Housden. LP: Thomason.
2B: CL-E. Grogan. 3B: CL-Hicks. HR: none. Top hitters: CL-Hicks 3-4, Kramer 1-1 (2 RBI), Housden 1-3 (2 RBI), Records: Carlisle 1-4, Calloway 8-3.
Crittenden 5, Trigg 2
At Cadiz, Chandler Moss struck out eight Trigg County batters to help Crittenden county to a Fifth District victory. Moss also topped off the Rocket offense with a two-run homer to left in the sixth. Kalli Champion got three hits and two RBI for Crittenden.
Crittenden County002 102 0 5 12 1
Trigg County000 020 0 2 5 3
WP: Moss. LP: West.
2B: C-Champion; T-Brown, West. 3B: C-Hicks; T-R. Hendricks. HR: C-Moss (1 on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Champion 3-4 (2 RBI), Moss 2-4 (2 RBI), Hayes 2-4 (RBI); T-West 2-3. Records: Crittenden 2-3, Trigg 1-3.
VOLLEYBALL
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Massac County suffered a rare setback with a 25-23 and 25-12 loss to Nashville (11-5). Madison Hammonds led the Patriots (11-5) with 16 digs as she and Sydney Wilke each scored two aces. Hailey Edwards made seven kills while Abigail Martin added 15 assists.
