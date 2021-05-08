With a chip on their shoulders, McCracken County came out with bats blazing against Lyon County on Saturday afternoon.
In the 11-1 victory over the visiting Lyons, the Mustangs collected 14 hits with seven coming in the bottom of the third inning.
“I think our guys were excited because Lyon County is a very good baseball team,” Head Coach Zach Hobbs said. “They are well-coached, Coach Baker does a good job with the program. We kind of had a little chip on our shoulders coming out to play.”
The big bats came from seniors Ben Higdon and Braden Vinyard. Higdon went 3-for-4 at the plate and Vinyard was 3-for-3.
Lyon actually struck first when senior Christian O’Daniel earned a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third. Gunnar Bingham, a junior, crossed the plate with that openin run.
“Our approach was way better tonight than it has been in previous games,” Hobbs said. “They are a good team and we just put some balls in play.”
Offensively, the Mustangs (18-4) were a powerhouse against the Lyons (13-4) with 11 runs batted in. Junior Cameron Willis led McCracken with three RBI.
The Mustangs would go on to plate three more runs in the fourth inning against Lyon relief pitcher Corey Cissell. Willis grounded into a fielder’s choice during the inning, allowing senior Brandon Dodd to score to make it 9-1.
The final two runs in the inning came when junior Dylan Riley singled on a line drive to right field. Riley’s hit allowed fellow junior Jack Bennett and Willis to score.
Rivers Moffatt earned the victory for the Mustangs. Moffatt went four and two-thirds innings and allowed four hits and one run. The senior struck out two in his appearance.
Eli James came in relief for Moffatt. The sophomore pitched one-third of an inning and faced the final batter of the night to get the third out.
Higdon (one run, three hits, two RBI), Godwin (one run, one hit), Moffatt (one hit), Dodd (two runs, one hit, one RBI), Bennett (two runs, one hit, one RBI, one walk), Vineyard (three hits, one RBI), Willis (two runs, one hit, three RBI), Riley two hits, two RBI), and Nate Lang all joined in during the McCracken slugfest.
For Lyon County, Bingham (one run, two hits) led his team with two hits and scored the lone run of the night. Junior Jackson Shoulders (one hit) and senior Brady Darnall (one hit) both collected hits against McCracken.
Travis Yancy recorded the loss for the Lyons. The senior gave up eight runs on eight hits in his appearance. Yancy walked one. Cissell gave up six hits, allowed three runs, and struck out one.
