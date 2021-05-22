EDDYVILLE — McCracken County baseball got a bit of revenge on Saturday. Lyon County pulled off a 6-5 victory over the Mustangs on April 19. This time, McCracken won it by one as Lee S. Jones Park 2-1.
The Mustangs got both of their runs in the third inning. With one out, Ben Higdon drilled a 1-2 pitch over the center field wall for the first score. After Rivers Moffatt reached base on an error, he stole second and got to third on another error. Brandon Dodd followed all of that with a single to right that scored Moffatt with the eventual winning run.
Higdon did not limit her heroics to the plate as he struck out 10 Lyons over six innings to keep them off the scoreboard. That would change in the sixth, however, when Aidan Rush drilled his own 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for the final score.
The tying run soon got on when Corey Cissell was hit by a pitch. Higdon got the next two batters out to end that threat. Jack Bennett took the mound in the seventh for the Mustangs and retired the side to finally close it out. Austin Long fanned six Mustangs as he took the loss for the Lyons.
–––
McCracken County 002 000 0 2 4 1
Lyon County 000 001 0 1 3 2
WP: Higdon. LP: Long.
2B: L-Darnall. 3B: none. HR: M-Higdon (none on in 3rd); L-Rush (none on in 6th). Records: McCracken 24-5, Lyon 20-7.
Murray 3, Madisonville-NH 2 — At Murray, With a line drive single to right, Austin Miller brought Carson Tucker in with the winning for Murray against Madisonville-North Hopkins. Miller also singled Tucker home with a shot to center in the third inning to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. The Maroons would tie it on a fifth inning error. Tucker also got the win by pitching the final three innings in relief of Kyle Crady.
–––
Madisonville-NH 010 010 0 2 3 1
Murray 002 000 1 3 4 4
WP: Tucker. LP: Taylor.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: MU-Miller 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Madisonville-NH 10-12, Murray 15-14.
Graves 11, UHA 0 — At Hopkinsville, Drew Hayden extinguished the Blazers with nine strikeouts as Graves County stopped University Heights Academy in five innings. Jamison Curd brought four Eagle runs in with a pair of singles.
–––
Graves County 310 16 11 7 0
University Heights 000 00 0 4 2
WP: Hayden. LP: Leeper.
2B: G-Alexander, Defreitas. 3B: G-Isaiah. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Isaiah 1-2 (2 RBI), Curd 2-3 (4 RBI). Records: Graves 18-6, UHA 12-18.
Crittenden 11, Livingston 1 — At Smithland, Braxton Winders, Tyler Boone and Maddox Carlson each had three hits for Crittenden County with Winders also getting three RBI in a five-inning win of a Fifth District clash at Livingston Central. The Rockets lifted off for half of their runs in a seven-inning fifth. Gabe Mott struck out six Cardinals for the win.
–––
Crittenden County 321 17 14 15 1
Livingston Central 000 11 2 4 3
WP: Mott. LP: lamb.
2B: C-Carlson, Adams, Winders. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-4, Carlson 3-3 (2 RBI), Adams 2-3 (3 RBI), Boone 3-3 (RBI), Winders 3-4 (3 RBI). Records: Crittenden 18-7, Livingston 4-18.
Trigg 17, Trinity 7 — At Whitesville, Trigg County was down 7-5 after four innings, then erupted for five runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to stop Trinity. Tyler Ahart, Aaron DeSpain and Aaron Williamson each doubled twice for the Wildcats. Ahart finished the game 5-for-5 with four RBI. DeSpain also brought four runs home with Williamson getting three RBI.
–––
Trigg County 230 057 17 22 5
Trinity 100 600 7 3 0
WP: Terrell. LP: Hernandez.
2B: TG-T. Ahart 2, DeSpain 2, Williamson 2, Carr, CUnningham, McCormick. 3B: TN-Howard. HR: none. Top hitters: TG-Williamson 3-4 (3 RBI), T. Ahart 5-5 (4 RBI), I. Peca 3-5 (2 RBI), Terrell 2-2 (RBI), Carr 3-4, DeSpain 2-4 (4 RBI). Records: Trigg 8-14, Trinity 4-17.
SOFTBALL
Graves 5, Ballard 0 — At Mayfield, Bailey Wimsatt shut Ballard Memorial down by striking out 18 Bombers while allowing just one hit and one walk as Graves County took this Third District encounter. Wimsatt, Gwen Munsell and Anna Rogers each had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles with Rogers doubling twice.
–––
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 0 1 2
Graves County 202 001 x 5 11 2
WP: Wimsatt. LP: McKinney.
2B: G-Rogers 2, Wimsatt, Munsell. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Wimsatt 2-4 (RBI), Munsell 2-2 (RBI), Rogers 2-3 (RBI). Records: Ballard 4-18, Graves 11-7.
