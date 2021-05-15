OWENSBORO — McCracken County baseball bounced back from its 4-3 Friday night loss to Owensboro Catholic with a pair of Saturday victories. Jack Bennett brought three runs home with a two-RBI single in the second innings and an RBI double in the fifth inning of a 9-2 win over Great Crossing. Josh Tucker fanned a dozen Warhawks through all seven innings for the win.
The Mustangs got all the runs they would need in the nightcap against Apollo with three in the first inning of a 5-2 triumph. Cameron Willis drove in two McCracken runs with a first inning sacrifice and grounding into a double lay in the sixth. Ross Aldridge struck out eight Eagles for the win.
–––
Great Crossing 101 000 0 2 5 2
McCracken County 230 310 x 9 6 3
WP: Tucker. LP: Adkins.
2B: M-Bennett, Higdon, James. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Harris 2-3; M-Higdon 2-4, Bennett 2-3 (3 RBI).
–––
McCracken County 300 001 1 5 5 1
Apollo 200 000 0 2 2 1
WP: Aldridge. LP: Crusenberry.
2B: M-Ford, James. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Willis 0-1 (2 RBI). Record: McCracken 22-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.