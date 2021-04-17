LOUISVILLE — McCracken County baseball saw its unbeaten season vanish in a heartbreaking way on Saturday with a pair of one-run losses; 7-6 to St. Xavier and 3-2 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder.
First, the Mustangs jumped out on the Tigers by scoring the first four runs of the game; three on an error in left field. It was 4-3 McCracken in the bottom of the seventh when Cole Allgeier brought the tying run home on a groundout.
The game went to extra innings where a triple by Nate Lang and a fielder's choice scored two for the Mustangs in the eighth. St. Xavier tied it once more on a sac fly from Parker Guillaume and a single by Justin Lauresdorf. Allgeier won it for the Tigers with a sacrifice in the 10th.
Against the Panthers, Ben Higdon helped the Mustangs strike first with an RBI single to center in the second. It was 2-0 Mustangs going into the bottom of the fifth, where Elder scored on a sac fly and tied it on a passed ball in the seventh. This time, only one more inning was needed and the Panthers got the winning score on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Higdon ended up with three hits in that contest.
–––
McCracken County 400 000 020 0 6 12 2
St. Xavier 011 100 100 020 1 7 9 2
WP: Jardina. LP: Bennett.
2B: M-Dodd, VInyard; S-Flaker, Lauersdorf, Akers. 3B: M-Lang; S-Guillaume, Thompson. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Godwin 2-5, Dodd 2-4, Vinyard 2-5, James 2-5 (RBI), Lang 2-4 (RBI); S-Guillaume 1-4 (2 RBI), Flaker 2-4, Lauersdorf 2-5 (2 RBI), Allgeier 0-4 (2 RBI), Thompson 2-4. Record: St. Xavier 11-1.
–––
McCracken County 010 010 00 2 11 2
Elder 000 010 11 3 7 1
WP: NA. LP: Jones.
2B: M-Godwin, Lang; E-Gutweiler. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Higdon 3-5 (RBI), Lang 2-4, Godwin 2-2, Riley 2-3; E-Kammerer 2-3. Record: McCracken 9-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.