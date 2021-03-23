LOUISVILLE — McCracken County ruled the lanes and won the boys state bowling team competition on Monday at the Executive Strike and Spare with a final win over DuPont Manual.
First, two Mustang teams competed in a qualifying round. Their combined score of 1,071 put them in the 11th position. McCracken faced sixth-seeded Bourbon County in the opener and had to go the distance before winning 192-198, 169-158, 210-216, 257-207 and 211-166. In the quarterfinals, the Mustangs swept 14th-seed Bullitt East 187-167, 202-161 and 202-144.
For the semifinals, the Mustangs survived seventh-seed North Bullitt 158-154, 229-223, 182-243 and 215-212. To claim the crown, McCracken downed ninth-seed DuPont Manual 239-186, 195-236, 258-214 and 218-185.
McCracken did not fare as well in singles qualifying. Elliott Watson, the First Region champ, finished 27th with scores of 187, 145 and 191 for a total of 523. Aaron Cambron of St. Xavier won the state championship with a 229-184 win over Lance Morris of Lee County in the finals of the step-ladder bracket.
Joining Watson on the championship roster are Braden Douglas, David Duck, Nathaniel Dyson, Lucas Guminski, Christopher Hogan, Sam Horton, Riley Kulik, Gavin O’Donley, Austin Peek, Jackson Pohle and Ross Ramage.
