BOWLING GREEN — McCracken County softball experienced a serious power shortage and its reputation took a solid hit with a trio of losses at the Best of the West tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Kaitlyn Wilson singled to center in the bottom of the seventh on Friday to score the tying and winning runs for Greenwood in a 2-1 contest. The Mustangs got their only run when Karleigh Walker singled Ariel Fox home in the top of the fourth. Kayden Murray kept the McCracken bats at bat by winning it with 14 strikeouts.
That game wound up featuring the only Mustang run of the event as both Saturday games were shutouts. Pulaski County was first as Riley Hunt cracked three hits while Chloe Carrol and Bella Ellis each drove in a pair of runs in a 7-0 triumph for the Maroons. K.G. Walker produced two of McCracken's three hits. The final game with South Warren was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, where Caroline Pitcock and Katie Walker both hit RBI singles along with a hit batter and a fielder's choice that scored all the Spartan runs in the 4-0 contest. Bailey Watts topped McCracken with a pair of hits.
–––
McCracken County 000 100 0 1 2 0
Greenwood 000 000 2 2 7 0
WP: Murray. LP: Hutchins.
2B: none. 3B: G-Kirby. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Wilson 2-4 (2 RBI).
–––
McCracken County 000 000 0 0 3 0
Pulaski County 003 013 x 7 14 0
WP: Strunk. LP: Duran.
2B: P-Hull, Conway. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Walker 2-3; P-Hull 3-3 (RBI), Carrol 2-4 (2 RBI), Ellis 1-4 (2 RBI), G. Countryman 2-4, V. Countryman 2-2.
–––
McCracken County 000 000 0 0 5 2
South Warren 000 004 x 4 8 3
WP: Metcalfe. LP: White.
2B: none. 3B: -Reynolds. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Watts 2-3; S-Hudson 2-3, Walker 2-3 (RBI). Record: McCracken 16-5.
