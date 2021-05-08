McCracken County received quite the challenge to open its latest series of games at Edward Jones Field in the form of Kennett, the second-ranked team in Missouri Class 4A. The game was 4-4 going into the bottom of the fourth, where the Mustangs scored three runs. After the Indians answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, McCracken put it away with eight runs in its half of the fifth for a 16-6 triumph.
Grant Godwin started the scoring for the Mustangs with a three-run homer to right in the first. J.T. Williams followed that with his own three-run homer to center in the second for Kennett. Ben Higdon put McCracken up for good with a two-RBI triple to right in the fourth. During the big fifth, the Mustangs did the most damage with a two-RBI double to center by Jack Bennett plus three bases-loaded walks.
Kennett 040 020 6 6 2
McCracken County 301 381 16 10 2
WP: Aldridge. LP: Henfling.
2B: M-Bennett. 3B: M-Higdon. HR: K-Williams (2 on in 2nd), M-Godwin (2 on in 1st). Top hitters: K-Tice 2-4 (RBI), Williams 1-3 (3 RBI); M-Higdon 1-2 (3 RBI), Moffatt 1-3 (2 RBI), Godwin 1-1 (4 RBI), Bennett 2-5 (3 RBI), James 2-4.
McCracken 12, Calloway 2 — Grant Godwin allowed just one hit and struck out seven Calloway County batters in four innings as McCracken County took this contest in five innings. Ben Higdon drove in three runs with a single and a double for the Mustangs while Eli James singled home the two walk-off runs in his only plate appearance in the fifth.
Calloway County 000 11 2 3 3
McCracken County 003 63 12 11 1
WP: Godwin. LP: Collie.
2B: C-Turner; M-Harper, Higdon. 3B: M-Vinyard. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Higdon 2-4 (3 RBI), Lang 1-3 (2 RBI), James 1-1 (2 RBI), Harper 2-3. Records: Calloway 11-8, McCracken 16-4.
St. Mary 14, Crittenden 7 — Colin Hrdlicka wielded the mightiest bat for St. Mary by getting four RBI on four hits in a win over Crittenden County. Parker MacCauley plus both Brett and Bryce Haas drove in two runs apiece for the Vikings. Gabe Mott and Benjamin Evans both got three hits for the Rockets with Evans adding two RBI.
Crittenden County 050 010 1 7 11 3
St. Mary 500 270 0 14 12 1
WP: MacCauley. LP: Evans.
2B: C-Carlson, McCalister, Mott; S-By. Haas, MacCauley. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Mott 3-4, Evans 3-3 (2 RBI), Winders 2-3 (2 RBI); S-MacCauley 2-3 (2 RBI), By. Haas 1-1 (2 RBI), Hrdlicka 4-4 (4 RBI), Be. Haas 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 11-5, St. Mary 10-3.
Lyon 5, Caldwell 3 — At Eddyville, Gunnar Bingham drilled a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall for a three-run homer in the fifth that lifted Lyon County over Caldwell County. The Tigers got all of their runs in the fourth off doubles from Gabe Dyer and Carter Whittington. The Lyons got RBI singles from Eli Baker and Beau Wilson before Bingham came through.
Caldwell County 000 300 0 3 10 0
Lyon County 000 050 x 5 4 0
WP: Darnell. LP: Walls.
2B: C-Dyer, Carneyhan, Ca. Whttington. 3B: none. HR: L-Bingham (). Top hitters: C-Walls 3-4, Holeman 2-4, Carneyhan 2-4; Dyer 1-2 (2 RBI); L-Bingham 1-2 (3 RBI). Records: Caldwell 6-8, Lyon 13-3.
Mayfield 23, Hopkins Cen. 8 — At Mayfield, Ethan Kemp drove in three runs with three hits as Mayfield opened with 10 runs in the first inning and added nine in the third to rout Hopkins County Central in four innings.
Hopkins Central 107 0 8 5 4
Mayfield (10)19 3 23 9 1
WP: Darnall. LP: Scarbrough.
2B: H-Hight. 3B: M-E. Kemp. HR: M-L. Kemp (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: H-Hight 2-3 (RBI), McKinney 1-3 (2 RBI); M-Gloyd 1-3 (2 RBI), E. Kemp 3-4 (3 RBI), Bass 1-1 (2 RBI), L, Kemp 1-4 (3 RBI), Hite 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkins Cen. 3-14, Mayfield 5-15.
SOFTBALL
Great Crossing 7, Marshall 6 — At Bowling Green, Trailing after six innings, Marshall County rallied for two runs in the seventh but fell short against Great Crossing at the Best of the West tournament. Cayson Conner and Kinley Edwards each had three hits and an RBI for the Marshals. Layne Ogle drove in three runs for the Warhawks. In other tournament action involving local teams, Paducah Tilghman fell hard to Henderson County 10-2.
Marshall County 003 010 2 6 14 1
Great Crossing 000 000 0 7 10 0
WP: Ogle. LP: Lovett.
2B: M-Edwards, Tomassi; G-Ogle, Valencia, Lookadoo. 3B: M-Conner; G-Sullivan. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Pursley 2-4, Conner 3-3 (RBI), Edwards 3-4 (RBI), Elkins 2-4 (RBI); G-Ogle 2-3 (3 RBI), Lookadoo 2-4 (RBI), Sullivan 2-4 (RBI), Valencia 2-4 (RBI). Records: Marshall 13-8, Great Crossing 12-4.
Hickman 8, Ballard 0 — At Clinton, Jacey Rose struck out eight Ballard Memorial batters while allowing one hit and no walks in the Hickman County win. Rose also drove in two runs for the Falcons with teammates Rancey Skaggs collecting four hits and Bella Batts getting three RBI.
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 0 1 2
Hickman County 331 010 x 8 15 0
WP: Rose. LP: Meyer.
2B: H-Skaggs 2, Boaz. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Skaggs 4-4, Batts 2-3 (3 RBI), Rose 1-4 (2 RBI), Howell 2-4 (RBI), Allen 2-4, Midyett 2-3. Records: Ballard 1-14, Hickman 12-6.
Livingston 18, CCA 0 — Sydney Lasher needed only four hits to throw a no-hitter for Livingston Central against Community Christian Academy. Lasher fanned eight Warriors on top of going 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Cardinals. Victoria Joiner cracked four hits and drove in four runs while Livingston teammate Madison Bolte went 3-for-4 with three RBI.-
Livingston Central 707 4 18 20 1
Community Christian 000 0 0 0 6
WP: Lasher. LP: Peeler.
2B: L-Bolte, Joiner, Lasher. 3B: L-Joiner. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Joiner 4-4 (4 RBI), Lasher 2-4 (3 RBI), Wring 2-3 (RBI), Bolte 3-4 (3 RBI), Harris 2-4 (RBI), Suarez 2-4 (RBI), Norton 2-4 (RBI), Jennings 2-4. Records: Livingston 10-5, CCA 2-5.
Calloway 15, Trigg 0 — At Murray, Adison Hicks drove in three runs with three hits as Calloway County stopped Trigg County in four innings. Carson McReynolds doubled twice for two RBI while Laker teammate Caitlyn Powers struck out seven Wildcats against just two hits and one walk for the win.
Trigg County 000 0 0 2 3
Calloway County 334 5 15 15 0
WP: Powers. LP: West.
2B: T-Hendricks; C-McReynolds 2, E. Grogan, Kramer, Stallings. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Hicks 3-4 (3 RBI), B. Grogan 2-3 (2 RBI), Kramer 2-2, Stallings 1-3 (3 RBI), E. Grogan 2-3, McReynolds 2-3 (2 RBI), Phillips 2-2. Records: Trigg 4-9, Calloway 14-6.
Crittenden 3, Union 2 — At Marion, Jada Hayes had two of the four hits for Crittenden County; the more important being a single to center in the bottom of the sixth that drove in the winning run against Union County. Chandler Moss struck out five Bravettes and walked none to earn the win for the Rockets.
Union County 001 001 0 2 7 5
Crittenden County 100 011 x 3 4 0
WP: Moss. LP: Coker.
2B: U-Roberson, Thomas; C-Hayes. 3B: U-Oxford. HR: none. Top hitters: U-Tackett 2-3; C-Hayes 2-3 (RBI). Records: Union 13-7, Crittenden 7-4.
BASS FISHING
GILBERTSVILLE — A tandem from Trigg County is the only area pair in the top 10 after the first day of the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships; which wrapped up its first day at the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park on Friday.
Mitchell Green and Christian Jones caught five fish weighing 11 pounds, six ounces to land in ninth place for the Wildcats. Lane Tooley and Camden Harris of Muhlenberg County lead the 84 team field with five fish totaling 15 pounds, three ounces, followed by Alex Morphew and Carson York of Apollo (14 lb., 3 oz.) and Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner of South Laurel (12 lb., 11 oz.).Other local competitors include Sam Mann and Harlan Thomas of Marshall County (12th, 11lb., 4 oz.), Landon Morgan and Ross Kearns of Calloway County (26th, 5 lb., 9 oz.), Clayton Cannon and Tristan Oliver of McCracken County (30th, 5lb., 9 oz.), Ty Redden and Clayton Wyatt of Marshall County (45th, 5 lb., 8 oz.), Anthony Ethridge and Dominick Sabatino of Trigg County (58th, 5 lb., 7 oz.) and Blake Jeffrey and Emily Carter of McCracken County (59th, 5 lb. 7 oz.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.