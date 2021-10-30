McCracken County can celebrate on senior night after a big win at home against Christian County. The final game of the regular season put a big exclamation mark on the season with a 54-24 win on Friday, Oct. 29.
It was took an all-around team effort, from impressive offensive scoring plays, to special teams fumble recoveries, and many defensive stops, to get the big victory. The first big play of the game for the Mustangs was a forced fumble and recovery for good field position. This lead to the home team getting points on the board thanks to a field goal with 8:25 in the first quarter.
Christian County wasted no time getting points of their own on the board thanks to a short touchdown run up the middle from Anthony-AJ Harvey. They would try going for two points instead of a PAT but couldn’t connect, something they wouldn’t be able to do further down the road either.
A momentum building offensive run, with McCracken quarterback Pryor Lamb contributing with yardage on his feet, led to a touchdown by Jeremiah Hughes. Just like that the Mustangs were back on top with a 10-6 lead and still time to score before the quarter ending.
The Colonels also found time to score thanks to a 51-yard touchdown run from Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, one of two 50-plus running plays on the night. Momentum shifted once again for the visiting team, though they wouldn’t convert their second 2-point conversion attempt, and the first quarter came to an end 12-10 for Christian County.
“The kids played hard, that’s really what we wanted to get at and I feel like we were extremely physical tonight,” McCracken County head coach Marc Clark. “Overall the kids did a really good job; it was just a good night all-around.”
McCracken scored on the first play to start the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Lamb to Zander Mayes, giving the Mustangs the 17-12 lead. Colton Hayden recovered the on-side kick, giving the Mustangs good field position and a touchdown just minutes later. A successful 2-point conversion by Nathan Helmich built the cushion over their opponent 25-12.
The very next position led to yet another touchdown by Hughes on a deep pass from Lamb and the Mustangs led 32-12.
Christian County’s Miles scored yet again before leaving the game with an apparent injury, he would later return for the Colonels. Another failed 2-point conversion left the Colonels down 32-12 with just over eight minutes left in the half.
McCracken County snuck into the end zone one more time before the clock came to zero with a touchdown pass to Zach Sims and the half ended in favor of the Mustangs 39-18.
A running clock moved the game along much quicker to the relief of a cold fan section. Hughes would put up his third and final touchdown of the night at the 9:26 mark in the quarter, followed up by a 2-point conversion from Nick Masek and the Mustangs found themselves up 47-18.
Force a turnover and score once more from Helmich and McCracken would reach their 54-point limit with 8:33 left in the game.
Miles came back into the game to complete another touchdown pass to JaSean Riley for the final score of the game but still no 2-point conversion completion.
The Mustangs end their regular season with the 54-24 win and a regular season record of 2-8. The Colonels end their season with a record of 1-9. Up next for the Mustangs is their first playoff game against Daviess County. The two teams met earlier in the season where the Panthers won 51-20.
The first-round game will take place at Daviess County on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.. Up next for Christian County is South Warren an opponent they also lost 51-20 to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.