EVANSVILLE — Unbeaten Evansville Bosse needed a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to edge McCracken County 53-52 Saturday at the Harrison Warrior Shootout.
Down 32-24 at the half, the Mustangs got to within 43-38 after the third. Brant Brower made back-to-back baskets to tie it for the Mustangs in the fourth. After the teams traded scores, Ian Hart found a spot along the right-center of the arc and nailed a 3-pointer for a 48-45 lead with 6:18 to go.
The Bulldogs later grabbed a one-point lead on two free throws at the 3:50 mark. Soon after, another Hart jumper put McCracken back on top. With 2:25 left, Bosse missed a pair of tries from the foul line.
Hart had a chance to give the Mustangs a bigger cushion at the foul line, but he missed the front end of a bonus. With seven ticks left, Xavier Burton stepped up to the stripe and took full advantage with two makes for the final score. McCracken had one final possession, but Noah Dumas’s jumper from the middle of the key hit the back of the rim and bounced away at the buzzer.
Brower led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Dumas finished with 15 and Hart had 10. Burton was the top Bulldog with 16 points.
Evansville Bosse 18 14 11 10 — 53
McCracken County 13 11 15 13 — 52
BOSSE — Ajibad 5, Wagner 2, Howell 10, Norris 5, Nunn 13, Burton 16, Collier 2.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 5 (Howell 2, Ajibad, Norris, Nunn). Free throws: 18/21. Fouls: 15. Record: 10-0.
McCRACKEN — Dumas 15, Blackwell 2, Purvis 3, J. McEwen 2, Hart 10, Brower 18, N. McEwen 2.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 4 (Brower, Dumas, Hart, Purvis). Free throws: 8/10. Fouls: 17. Record: 3-3.
• Thomas Nelson 73, CFS 34 — Community Christian Academy and Thomas Nelson both endured tough challenges to earn victories on Friday night. Only the Generals were able to keep that momentum going Saturday afternoon with a triumph over the Warriors.
Nelson edged Christian Fellowship 73-72 the night before but still had plenty left in their tanks to put a long distance shooting clinic at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium. The Generals made 13 3-pointers in addition to 13 baskets inside the arc; both proving unlucky for CCA. Torrian Keene led the General offense from within with 17 points. Kaden Roller got all 12 of his points for Thomas Nelson off four long distance shots.
Down by 10 after the first quarter, the Warriors made a move to get back in it during the second quarter. After Keene opened the period with a free throw, Prince Kahnplaye was able to drive near the sideline for a pair of layups that cut the Generals’ lead to seven. However, Nelson quickly pushed the lead back into double digits with a pair of driving baskets from Stone Boone. Garrett Downs and Andrew Hogan followed that with 3-pointers and the Generals were never threatened again.
Tyson Winsett was the top Warrior with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Kahnplaye and Eli Paxton both finished with seven points. This was the third game in as many days for CCA, who earned their first victory of the season Friday night 73-57 over Ballard Memorial.
Thomas Nelson 20 20 26 7 — 73
Community Christian 15 10 6 3 — 34
THOMAS NELSON — Smith 8, Keene 17, Hogan 8, Downs 5, Brown 6, Boone 8, Girdley 3, Bowman 5, Roller 12, Washburn 1.
Field goals: 26/61. 3-pointers: 13/35 (Roller 4, Hogan 2, Keene 2, Smith 2, Brown, Downs, Girdley). Free throws: 8/11. Fouls: 14. Record: 6-2.
CCA — Winsett 12, Kahnplaye 7, Paxton 7, Chestnut 4, Smith 3, Wilson 1.
Field goals: 12/45. 3-pointers: 0/10. Free throws: 10/19. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-5.
GIRLS
• Calloway 58, CCA 16 — Sydney Waller and Elle Carson continue to dominate for Calloway County in a rout of Community Christian Academy. Waller led the Lady Lakers with 21 points, as Carson chipped in with 17. Madison Futrell got her nine points for Calloway off three 3-pointers. Elizabeth Shaw provided exactly half the Lady Warrior offense with eight points.
Calloway County 24 17 15 2 — 58
Community Christian 1 8 7 0 — 16
CALLOWAY — Waller 21, Carson 17, Futrell 9, Schumacher 9, Renfroe 2.
Field goals: 23/52. 3-pointers: 6/17 (Futrell 3, Carson, Schumacher, Waller). Free throws: 6/12. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 5. Record: 4-2.
CCA — Shaw 8, Cross 7, Peeler 1, Clinard, Rogers.
Field goals: 5/24. 3-pointers: 2/11 (Shaw 2). Free throws: 4/6. Rebounds: 16. Fouls: 11. Record: 0-5.
• In other high school basketball games played on Saturday, Trigg County’s girls downed Logan County 40-35 in Cadiz. Adrionna Phillips led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points, just ahead of Olivia Noffsinger and her 11 points. ... Both Fulton City teams traveled south to Tiptonville, Tennessee, to take on Lake County. Lake won both games, 70-40 (boys) and 62-23 (girls).
— Compiled by Jon Futrell
