McCracken County maintained its Second District volleyball dominance at St. Mary on Thursday, but it was far from its usual walk-over, as the Mustangs earned a four-set victory over Paducah Tilghman.
It is the 17th consecutive district crown for Mustang coach Tim Whitis dating back to 2004 and his early years at Lone Oak.
However, Tilghman won something in defeat for itself and the First Region that could be as valuable and tangible that any mass of wood and engraved metal.
The rest of the area now has more hope than it did before.
McCracken (18-4) took down the Tornado 25-17, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-15, meaning for the first time since the program’s inception in 2013, the Mustangs have lost a set to another First Region team.
“I’ve been saying all along, it’s bound to happen,” Whitis said of the second set in the match. “Whenever we were in the huddle, I looked at them like, we need two more to win. They could have gone on and gotten down but they came back and I was pound of them.”
Caroline Sivills led the way with 11 kills, while Jayda Harris and Drew Mullinax each came up with nine. Piper Mullinax scored four aces for McCracken followed by Olivia Blackwell and Patti Jo Wilson with two apiece.
Tilghman coach Maggie Prewitt knew her team had a tough task ahead, but she had faith in them.
“Sometimes, I have to be realistic but at the same time, my girls had the talent,” Prewitt said after the match. “We fought through a lot this season and they wanted it.”
That desire showed through at the very start. Tilghman libero Jennifer Goodard had the first serve and lived every poker player’s dream by serving a pair of aces for an early edge. Sivills would take the serve for McCracken and build a 10-6 lead, but Natalie Lansden would knot the score at 10 fairly quickly.
The first set remained close until a six-point run put the Mustangs up 24-16 before back-and-forth points ended it. It was 7-all in the second set when Bailey Schipp was up to serve, but she would clearly not be alone.
Jaaliyah Biggers moved to the front of the net for the Tornado and she delivered. She frequently got over the top of the net and pounded the ball where the Mustangs could not return it.
Lansden also made some solid returns as the Tornado built a 16-7 lead much to the delight of the cluster of its fans in attendance.
“Biggers showed up and showed out tonight,” Prewitt said of the junior. “She really showed me what she can do and she played fantastic.”
Of course, McCracken would not go down without a fight and got to within four in forcing a Tilghman timeout. After that, Biggers returned from some bench rest and got back on the net. Emily Shumaker also made some solid moves up front to edge Tilghman closer to the set win. With the score 24-21, it was a Mustang pass that went into the stands that scored the historic point.
After that, the energy in the gym seemed to drop as history had been made and it was back to the district business at hand. After some back-and-forth, McCracken grabbed a 15-8 lead in the third set and built from there. The Tornado got as close as 14-11 in the fourth set before another six-point run essentially put it away.
Goddard, Shumaker and Schipp each got five aces for the Tornado (7-6). Goddard also led with 13 digs, Landsen scored 10 assists and Shumaker made 10 kills, while Biggers made eight blocks.
