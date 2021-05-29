Ashby Murt and K.G. Walker both wielded hot bats at the right time during an unusually chilly Memorial Day weekend as McCracken County came from behind to defeat Henderson County 5-2 in Saturday high school softball action from Baptist Health Field.
While the calendar said summer was just around the corner, the atmosphere surrounding this contest suggested something earlier in the season. With cold winds blowing in, many fans were in their winter coats and even wrapped in blankets. Instead of the two teams battling for playoff positions, the Mustangs (ranked sixth in the KSCA poll) and Colonels (13th in same poll) had district title game and regional tournament berths wrapped up.
However, once Henderson grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through, McCracken battled back much to the delight of interim coach John Howard, leading the way until head coach Tony Hayden returns for the Second District championship on Tuesday.
"I thought the kids showed a lot of guts and resiliency coming back," coach Howard said afterwards. "I told our kids we knew what was in that other dugout. I thought they played really well and rose to the challenge."
Colonel pitcher Kelsie Hill was a major part of that challenge as she kept McCracken hitless for the first four innings. Izzy Story finally broke the spell with a single that dropped just in front of JaMaya Byrum at short. Emma Watson quickly followed with another single to left.
With two on, the Mustangs switched the two with Ellie Shoulders as a courtesy runner for Watson and Raygan Rodgers replacing Story in left field. Bailey Watts laid down the sacrifice bunt, but the throw by Colonel catcher Mallorie Stone to third was not in time so the bases were loaded.
The pressure was getting to Hill as more of her pitches were getting low and even into the dirt. Howard liked how his team got to the hurler.
"We made a slight adjustment at the plate in where we were standing," Howard said. "They worked her a little deeper into the count. We got some big base hits at the right time."
Murt knocked a 1-2 pitch past short to score both Shoulder and Rodgers to tie it up. Ariel Fox laid down another sacrifice bunt to get out at first but advance Watts and Murt into scoring position. Instead of pitching to Ally Hutchins, Henderson gave her a free pass. Walker reached a full count with Hill, then singled deep to left to score Watts and Murt for a 4-2 lead.
The Mustangs added a run in the sixth when Shoulders, making her only plate appearance after two stints as a courtesy runner, singled on a bunt to score Anna Hawes, a courtesy runner for Zoe Smithson, from third.
Despite taking the loss, Hill was impressive from the circle for Henderson with seven strikeouts against six hits and three walks. The Colonels got their runs when Hallie McCracken tagged up from third on a Stone flyout in the third as well as a solo homer to center by Taylor Troutman in the fourth.
–––
Henderson County 001 100 0 2 6 1
McCracken County 000 041 x 5 6 0
WP: Duran. LP: Hill.
2B: H-McCracken; M-Smithson. 3B: none. HR: H-Troutman (none on in 4th). Top hitters: H-McCracken 2-3; M-Murt 1-4 (2 RBI), Walker 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Henderson 23-10, McCracken 26-6.
