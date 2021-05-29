LEWISPORT — McCracken County started and ended its offense against Hancock County with home runs for a 16-2 victory in high school baseball on Friday night.
The Hornets scored the first run of the game, but the Mustangs tied it when Eli James led off the second with a homer to left. Ben Higdon would put McCracken up for good later that inning with a two-RBI single to right. Nate Lang would extend the lead with a two-run homer to left in the third. Miller Green put the exclamation point on the whole affair in the fifth with a grand slam to left. James finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI.
McCracken County043 09 16 13 0
Hancock County101 00 2 3 2
WP: Godwin. LP: Lewko.
2B: M-Bennett. 3B: none. HR: M-Green (3 on in 5th), James (none on in 2nd), Lang (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: M-Higdon 1-3 (2 RBI), Moffatt 0-2 (2 RBI), James 2-3 (3 RBI), Lang 2-4 (2 RBI), Willis 2-4 (RBI), Harper 3-3, Green 1-3 (4 RBI). Records: McCracken 28-5, Hancock 12-16.
SOFTBALL
McCracken 13, Hickman 0
At Clinton, McCracken County longball was not limited to baseball on Friday. Annie White and Karleigh Walker both smacked three-run homers in the first two innings to lead the Mustang assault at Hickman County. Zoe Smithson and Abigayle Duren both hit solo shots in the fourth for McCracken County. White took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up singles to Justice Midyett and Rancey Skaggs.
McCracken County530 32 13 15 1
Hickman County000 00 0 2 1
WP: White. LP: Rose.
2B: M-Watson, Story, Smithson. 3B: none. HR: M-Duren (1 on in 4th), White (2 on in 1st), Walker (2 on in 2nd), Smithson (none on in 4th). Top hitters: M-Murt 2-4, Fox 3-4, Walker 2-3 (3 RBI), White 3-4 (3 RBI), Smithson 2-3 (3 RBI), Duren 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: McCracken 25-6, Hickman 18-10.
Caldwell 18, Trigg 1
At Princeton, In her only at-bat, Caldwell County pinch hitter Adley Lewis smacked a grand slam over the left field wall to let the Tigers walk off with the three-inning win over Trigg County. Caldwell also got a solo homer from Alicia Stanley and a three-run blast by Shelby Lane, who finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBI. Majah Hollowell finished with three hits for the Tigers.
Trigg County001 1 5 3
Caldwell County855 18 17 0
WP: Stallins. LP: Cortner.
2B: C-Felker. 3B: C-Holeman. HR: C-Lane (2 on in 1st), Lewis (3 on in 3rd), Stanley (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: T-West 2-2; C-Felker 2-3 (2 RBI), M. Hollowell 3-3, Lane 2-3 (4 RBI), A. Hollowell 2-3 (RBI), Lewis 1-1 (4 RBI), Holeman 2-2. Records: Trigg 8-16, Caldwell 13-13.
