GEORGETOWN — McCracken County softball swept its three games by a rout, a come-from-behind effort and a decisive win over a nearby rival at the Dan Cummins Classic, which was played at the Great Crossing Park on Saturday.
First, Rhea Joiner brought three runs home with a single and a double as the Mustangs topped Oldham County 11-3 by scoring in each of the six innings. Aly Hutchins had two RBI for McCracken and struck out six for the win. Jordan Fico doubled twice for the Colonels.
Hutchins would prove more valuable for the Mustangs against Scott County. With her team down 5-3 in the top of the fifth, Hutchins had runners on the corners with one out. After looking at a strike, she drilled the next pitch she faced over the left field wall for the go-ahead runs in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals. Joiner was 2-for-3 with two RBI in this game while Abigayle Duran allowed no hits and no walks in the final two innings and struck out four to win in relief.
Finally, Ariel Fox came on strong for the Mustangs against Lyon County; going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBI in a 10-6 victory against Lyon County. The Mustangs led 9-0 after three innings, but the Lyons battled their way back with five runs in the fourth. Seventh-grader Jenna Coursey delivered the biggest blow for Lyon with a bases-clearing triple.
Earlier in the tournament, Lyon lost both of its opening games; 2-1 to Scott County and 10-0 to Oldham County.
–––
McCracken County 221 213 11 13 1
Oldham County 000 201 3 5 2
WP: Hutchins. LP: Rose.
2B: M-Bufford, Fox, Joiner, Murt; O-Fico 2. 3B: none. HR: M-Hutchins (1 on in 1st), White (none on in 6th); O-Rose (none on in 4th). Top hitters: M-Joiner 2-4 (3 RBI), Hutchins 1-3 (2 RBI), White 2-3 (RBI), Smithson 1-2 (2 RBI), Murt 2-4 (2 RBI); O-Fico 2-2 (RBI). Record: Oldham 6-3.
–––
McCracken County 135 01 10 8 1
Lyon County 000 51 6 7 2
WP: Duran. LP: Perry.
2B: M-Fox; L-Melton. 3B: M-Fox; L-Coursey. HR: M-White (none on in 3rd); L-Melton (none on in 5th). Top hitters: M-Fox 4-4 (5 RBI); L-Coursey 1-2 (3 RBI), Melton 2-3 (RBI), Perry 2-2 (RBI). Records: McCracken 11-2, Lyon 5-6.
