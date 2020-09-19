Letdown? Well, maybe just a little at the start of McCracken County’s home football opener on Friday night against Marshall County.
After all, the Mustangs turned three turnovers into touchdowns and stunned Mayfield at War Memorial Stadium 42-7 in last week’s season opener. At Marquette Stadium, though, McCracken got off to a rough start when the Marshals returned the opening kickoff to the Mustang 30.
“We’re only in our second game of the season, so we’re gonna look a little shaky at times,” McCracken coach Marc Clark said after his team’s 57-0 victory. “Once we woke up and really started asserting our will, our kids did really well.”
The final score makes that last part of the quote a bit of an understatement. Hunter Bradley kept running the ball, Pryor Lamb got better at throwing it and the Mustang defense kept the Marshals off the scoreboard for the second consecutive week.
Once the initial jitters wore off, McCracken stopped Marshall cold all night and kept their guests from taking advantage of their mistakes. The Mustangs had one deep drive end with a fumble on the Marshall 10, but the Marshals could not advance and were forced to punt.
When the Mustangs got a hand on the punt, they took the ball at the Marshall 11. Bradley
See Mustang/Page A15
already had a couple of touches on the night and this would be no exception. He rushed the ball twice and scored the only touchdown McCracken would need on a 4-yard sprint.
A pair of players stepped up for the Mustang defense. Dalton Skinner rattled Marshal quarterback Conner Nix for a pair of sacks, while Ian McCune picked him off early in the second quarter when Marshall went for it on fourth down.
“Defensively, we played well from kick to finish,” Clark said. “Skinner is problematic up front, and Ian is so rangy and long. He can play sideline to sideline. The whole defense played well. They’re gonna have a bull’s-eye on their chest and people are really going to go after them.”
Future opponents will also have to beware of Lamb. The sophomore quarterback roared for the Mustangs by completing 12 of his 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Zander Mayes was his favorite target, as he made four grabs for 65 yards that set up some big scoring opportunities. Bradley, Jeremiah Hughes and Zach Musek each caught a scoring strike from Lamb.
Now, the Mustangs prepare for a rematch of last year’s track meet of a football game with Owensboro Apollo. McCracken won that one 81-51 and will host next week.
“We allowed 51 points to them defensively last year,” Clark said. “Our defense is really excited for the opportunity to compete against them. For our offense, it’s just another opportunity to take steps forward and progress and just play better and better.”
mccracken county 57,
marshall county 0
Marshall County 0 0 0 0 — 0
McCracken County 8 19 21 9 — 57
SCORING
MCC: Hunter Bradley 4 run (Bradley run), 8-0, 3:17 1st
MCC: Bradley 16 run (Landon LaGore kick), 15-0, 7:08 2nd
MCC: Jeremiah Hughes 1 run (kick failed), 21-0, 4:39 2nd
MCC: Bradley 22 pass from Pryor Lamb (kick failed), 27-0, 1:05 2nd
MCC: Zach Musek 10 pass from Lamb (Barrett Buchanan kick), 34-0, 9:38 3rd
MCC: Hughes 24 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick), 41-0,7:46 3rd
MCC: Carter Roland 1 run (kick failed), 48-0, 2:44 3rd
MCC: Safety, ball snapped out of end zone, 50-0,11:49 4th
MCC: Klayton Reeves fumble recovery (Buchanan kick) 50-0, 4th
RUSHING LEADERS
Marshall: Bowerman 6-9; McCracken: Bradley 11-140, Roland 11-37.
PASSING LEADERS
Marshall: Nix 2-9-14-1; McCracken: Lamb 12-16-196-0.
RECEIVING LEADERS
Marshall: Barker 1-8, Reese 1-6; McCracken: Mayes 4-65, Hughes 2-58, Bradley 2-36, B. Musek 2-20, Z .Musek 1-10.
RECORDS
Marshall: 0-2; McCracken: 2-0.
