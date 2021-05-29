MURRAY — Adison Hicks kept on running to get the first score for Calloway County, then provided some insurance with her bat as Calloway County reached the Fourth District softball championship game with a 3-0 victory over arch rival Murray.
In the top of the fourth, Hicks led off by going to first after getting hit by a pitch, then going to second on a sacrifice bunt from Paige Kramer. She stole third with Emerson Grogan at the plate with a bad throw allowing her to score the only run the Lakers would need.
Calloway did some insurance in the sixth thanks to the longball. Kylie Stallings led off with a homer to left. After Bailee Grogan grounded out, Hicks drilled the first pitch she saw over the left field wall for the final score.
Izzy Housden got the win by allowing just three hits and no walks while fanning seven Tigers. Kylie Chapman only struck out three as she also held Calloway to three hits in the loss. Calloway will face Marshall County for the crown at 2 p.m. on Monday.
–––
Calloway County 000 102 0 3 3 0
Murray 000 000 0 0 3 0
WP: Housden. LP: Chapman.
2B: C-Settle; M-Turley. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (none on in 6th), Stallings (none on in 6th). Records: Calloway 23-10, Murray 14-9.
Marshall 5, Murray 3 — At Murray, Conner Mannon and Ethan Landis produced back-to-back hits in the bottom of the fourth that Marshall County needed to top Murry and reach the Fourth District baseball championship game.
The Tigers struck first with three runs in their half of the first off a Kade Gibson double, an Austin Miller sacrifice and a Reese Wilson single. The Marshals wasted little time delivering their response. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Evan Oakley grounded into a fielder's choice to score Mannon. An error at short helped Landis get the second run. Chase Hayden tied it with a single to center that scored Oakley.
In the bottom of the fourth, Clay Hale got aboard on an error and made it all the way to third. He scored the go-ahead run when Mannon tripled to center. Landis was up next and his single to center brought Mannon home with the final score.
Oakley was at his most effective from the mound with nine strikeouts for the victory. Marshall will take on Calloway County for the title at 4 p.m. on Monday.
–––
Murray 300 000 0 3 5 2
Marshall County 300 200 0 5 7 0
WP: E. Oakley. LP: Gibson.
2B: MU-Gibson; MA-Hale, Landis. 3B: MA-Mannon. HR: none. Top hitters: MU-Wilson 2-3 (RBI); MA-Landis 2-4 (RBI). Records: Murray 16-17, Marshall 12-10.
Crittenden 7, Union 2 — At Marion, When Lucas misplayed a grounder by Hunter Smith in the bottom of the second, Ben Evans scored what proved to be the winning run for Crittenden County against Union County. Logan Bailey got the first two Rocket runs home with a first inning single. Will Peak got both Brave runs home with a single of his own in the second.
–––
Union County 020 000 0 2 8 5
Crittenden County 211 003 x 7 4 1
WP: Evans. LP: Hargrove.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: U-Peak 1-4 (2 RBI), Hooper 2-4, Cullen 2-3; C-Bailey 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Union 17-18, Crittenden 21-8.
