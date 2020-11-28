MAYFIELD — If there’s one thing football teams in west Kentucky know, it’s that beating Joe Morris and the Mayfield Cardinals at War Memorial Stadium is no easy feat.
The Cardinals were 90-2 at home dating back to 2009 heading into Friday’s Class 2A second round matchup with the Murray Tigers.
Mayfield defeated Murray 21-20 in overtime during the regular season in an instant classic at Ty Holland Field.
This time around, the Tigers came away victorious, mounting a 28-21 comeback win in triple overtime to take down the Cardinals for the first time since 1997.
Following the Cardinals’ heartbreaking loss, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris admitted his offense couldn’t finish the job against the Tigers.
“The bottom line is we had the ball on the 1-yard line for three plays and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone to go up 21-0,” Morris said. “Hats off to Murray, in the second half we just couldn’t get anything going offensively. I’m disappointed for our kids, they played hard, we just fell short.”
Murray (7-3) began the night with a solid rushing attack but was plagued by costly turnover after costly turnover.
Three lost fumbles in the first half allowed Mayfield to take a 14-0 lead into the break thanks to rushing touchdowns from both Kylan Galbreah and Trey Murrell.
The Tigers would settle in and cut the Cardinal lead in half toward the end of the third quarter thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Sebastian Lawrence.
Following their first score, the Tiger defense stepped up big, helping Murray get the ball back midway through the fourth quarter with a chance to tie things up at 14.
With the ball and down seven points, quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski found Daniel Klukan, who fumbled following the reception at midfield, giving Mayfield (7-2) another gift-wrapped turnover.
The Tigers refused to fold following the turnover, forcing a huge three-and-out to force Mayfield into a punt.
On the kick return, Charvelle McCallister, who had a relatively quiet night up until this point, ran the kick 60 yards for a Murray touchdown.
On the return, a flag was thrown, then picked up by the officials, causing an uproar from both sides as things began to heat up at War Memorial Stadium.
With the chance to take a late lead and secure the win, Mayfield couldn’t get anything going on offense, electing to run the clock out for overtime.
In the first frame, each team managed to find the end zone on miraculous plays, as Klukan and James Topp saved the day for their respective teams, sending the game to double-overtime.
In double OT, each side beefed up their defense, as two missed field goals sent the game to an improbable triple-overtime.
In the third, and final, overtime of the night, Sokolowski found Ashkahn Nabavi in the end zone with what would be the game-winning touchdown, as Cartwright would get picked off on the Cardinals’ ensuing possession.
Murray will move on to the third round where they will face the Owensboro Catholic Aces.
Murray 28, Mayfield 21
Murray0 0 7 7 7 0 7 — 28
Mayfield0 14 0 0 7 0 0 — 21
Mayfield — Trey Murrell 6 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 11:54, 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 10 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7:54, 2nd
Murray — Sebastian Lawrence 2 run (Caden Cain kick), 1:56, 3rd
Murray — Charvelle McCallister 60 punt return (Caden Cain kick), 4:08, 4th
Murray — Daniel Klukan 7 pass from Sokolowski (Caden Cain kick), OT
Mayfield — James Topp 10 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), OT
Murray — Ashkahn Nabavi 3 pass from Sokolowski (Caden Cain kick), 3OT
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mayfield, Galbreath 12-35, Murrell 18-55, Barnes 9-42, Cartwright 2-5. Murray, Sokolowski 18-57, McCallister 17-59, Dahncke 9-25, Harvill 1-8, Lawrence 1-2.
PASSING—Mayfield, Cartwright 13-26-2-94. Murray, Sokolowski 6-11-0-67.
RECEIVING—Mayfield, Coles 4-12, Stevenson 2-7, Barnes 2-39, Topp 3-28, Starks 1-5, Watkins 1-3. Murray, McCallister 2-33, Klukan 2-7, Carman 1-24, Nabavi 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.