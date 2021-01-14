Tonight’s Murray State at Southeast Missouri men’s basketball game has been rescheduled, Murray State announced Wednesday.
Following established protocols related to COVID-19, the game at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will be played at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
The Racers’ next game is Saturday at UT Martin with a tip time of 4 p.m. at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee.
The MSU women’s game at SEMO set for tonight is still on with a new tip time of 6 p.m. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Murray State men’s and women’s basketball schedules page on GoRacers.com.
