MURRAY — Icy weather froze out a good chunk of the Saturday high school basketball schedule. However, Murray did host Carlisle County in a varsity basketball doubleheader and swept both contests by clear margins.
The boys teams played first and the Tigers were triumphant 75-34. Grant Whitaker led the Murray onslaught with 23 points, as Tyler Boggess was close behind with 19. For the Comets, Blake Elder was the tops with 12 points, while Garrett Hayden wound up with 10.
The Lady Tigers completed the sweep in the second game, a 64-44 victory, behind Makenzie Turley’s 31 points. Alyssa Daughrity also shined for the Lady Tigers with 21 points. Kierra Whitaker sank four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 16 points for the Lady Comets.
