OWENSBORO — Owensboro Catholic will be facing a longtime playoff rival in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Class 2A football playoffs.
The Aces travel to Murray for a Region 1 championship game at 7 p.m.
Catholic is taking on a Murray team that knocked off perennial state power Mayfield 28-21 in triple overtime last week. That Murray won at Mayfield was attention grabbing.
“This is the best Murray team I’ve seen on film,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “They’re really big up front, they’re a senior-led team. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Catholic has had in interesting history with Murray.
The Aces are 3-1 in their last four meetings with the Tigers dating back to 2015.
The Aces were 0-4 in 2A playoff games before that with Murray, from 2011-2014.
Generally speaking, Murray had bruising, line up and run it types of teams going against Catholic’s spread offense passing game.
Murray’s quarterback is Rowdy Sokolowski, a 6-foot junior who also plays safety.
“Their quarterback is scrappy,” Morris said.
Sokolowski has thrown for 1,015 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also run for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.85 yards a carry. Running back Charvelle McCallister has run for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 5.7 yards a carry. Brendan Dahncke has run for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.
Murray changed its offense some during the season, according to its head coach, Keith Hodge.
“We started out being a little more spread, then we felt we needed to play better to our strengths, with mainly our running backs and with our offensive line,” Hodge said.
Going 2-1 in three overtime games (twice with Mayfield, once with Caldwell County) and facing a tough schedule including Paducah Tilghman has gotten Murray prepared for difficult playoff games.
“Our schedule has pushed us into trusting what we’re good at and letting our kids lead us,” Hodge said. “With three overtime games, we’ve responded well to that, we don’t panic, we just line up and play football. That helps us mentally.”
Catholic went with Braden Mundy at quarterback near the end of the regular season, and the senior has done well with the ball in his hands a lot more.
“They’re real similar to us, they started the season in more of a spread mentality, and they had a change of heart in their philosophy,” Morris said.
Mundy had a huge game in Catholic’s 27-26 win at Hancock County last week. Mundy broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run with a little over four minutes to play.
Mundy, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior, ran for 215 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. He also passed for a touchdown and 57 yards.
“Braden is a matchup problem for everybody, and even more at quarterback,” Morris said. “It’s harder because you don’t know which direction he’s going, and he can throw the football also. As he continues to develop, our offense can be dangerous.”
Mundy is an obvious focal point for Murray’s defense.
“The Mundy kid is everywhere,” Hodge said. “They’ve done a good job of how they use him, we’ve got to contain him on the edge. They’re doing a good job of creating space for their kids.”
