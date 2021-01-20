MURRAY — Paducah Tilghman had a strong start, but Murray produced the big finish that led to a 56-52 victory in boys high school basketball on Tuesday night.
Mian Shaw and Eli Brown combined for 12 points in the first quarter to help the Tornado build an 18-10 lead. Tilghman did not attack the basket as much in a low-scoring second quarter.
only getting six points in the first half, Grant Whitaker exploded for 11 in the third, where the Tigers scored 26 points and turned a four-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead.
Whitaker topped all scorers with 26 points, including two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to ice the triumph. Trey Boggess finished with 11 points for Murray.
Shaw led the Tornado with 18 points, while Brown ended up with 13.
Paducah Tilghman 18 4 13 17 — 52
Murray 10 8 26 12 — 56
TILGHMAN — Brown 13, Powell 1, Shaw 18, Keyes 6, Williams 3, Fitzgerald 6, Goodwin 5.
Field goals: 20/56. 3-pointers: 4/25 (Brown 2, Shaw, Williams). Free throws: 8/12. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 18. Record: 3-2.
MURRAY — Miles 6, Wilson 2, Boggess 11, McCallister 7, Whitaker 25, Taylor 2, Lawrence 3.
Field goals: 21/43. 3-pointers: 2/7 (Boggess, McCallister). Free throws: 12/19. Rebounds: 35. Fouls: 12. Record: 5-1.
• In other boys’ action, Keaton Overstreet led Ballard Memorial with 15 points and Jamison Smith added 12 but the Bombers fell 59-48 at Hickman County. ... Caldwell County lost at Russellville 72-60. ... Hopkinsville won 71-53 at Trigg County.
• In girls games Tuesday, Calloway County escaped Marion with a 63-59 overtime win over Crittenden County.
Skylar Waller (26 points) and Elle Carson (25) had the biggest games for the Lady Lakers with Waller also grabbing 13 rebounds for the double-double. ... Caldwell County triumphed over Paducah Tilghman 70-55 in Princeton. ... Mayfield had little trouble at Fulton County, winning, 64-34.
— Compiled by Jon Futrell
