MUURAY — Murray State got its offense from 11 different sources on Thursday as the women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State, 77-58, at the CFSB Center.
The Tigers scored the opening basket of the game and that would be their only lead of the night. MSU led by as many as 30 in the game and was up by 20 or more points for the majority of the second half.
The Racers (8-8, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated the game in nearly every facet, shooting 40% from the floor, 86.4% from the free throw line and out-rebounding the Tigers 49-28. MSU also got 38 points from its bench in the game on top of outscoring Tennessee State in points off turnovers at 28-13 and second chance points at 18-4.
Hannah McKay came off the bench to lead Murray State with 12 points going 6-for-6 from the floor on the night. Bria Sanders-Woods and Macey Turley followed with 11 points each, while Katelyn Young had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Andreana Wrister led Tennessee State (0-12, 0-10) with 15 points.
The Racers return to action at the CFSB Center Saturday when they host Belmont at 4:30 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
