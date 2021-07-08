MURRAY — Four Murray State student-athletes were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2020-21 school year as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.
Payton Carter (Henderson), Charli Doss (Paducah), Sarah Forsythe (Murray) and Briana McMinn (O’Fallon, Illinois) were honored as part of a group of more than 1,400 student-athletes from across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade-point average is 3.50.
The Murray State women’s golf program has now produced 58 WGCA All-America Scholars selections since 1998 and the Racers have had multiple selections in each of the last 10 years.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, represents more than 600 coaches throughout the nation.
