Murray State’s men’s basketball game with Kentucky Wesleyan, scheduled for tonight, has been canceled.
Both schools announced Friday afternoon that the game was called off due to “established protocols” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game was to be the second of two between the schools — who haven’t met on the hardwood since 1958 — over two nights in Murray. Friday’s game was canceled on Thursday, with hopes that a game could be salvaged for Saturday. Now that’s off too.
Murray State scrambled to find a replacement for its season-opener and announced Thursday that it will host Division III Greenville on Sunday. Tipoff is 4 p.m.
The Panthers are 0-2, despite averaging 98 points a game. But they’ve given up 312 points after falling 174-99 to Samford on Wednesday and 138-97 on Friday to Kansas City.
The Kentucky Wesleyan sports medicine staff is conducting contact tracing to determine the status of its Great Midwest Athletic Conference play scheduled to begin next week, the school said.
