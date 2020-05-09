Murray State Athletics announced Friday a new multi-year partnership with Nike, serviced by BSN Sports. Through the agreement Murray State Athletics joins the BSN Sports Collegiate Select program, benefiting all 15 sports programs and 320-plus student-athletes.
“We are excited to partner with the Murray State University and Nike in elevating the performance and impact of their athletic programs,” said Todd Northrop, vice president of BSN Collegiate Select. “This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the benefit of each student-athlete representing the Racers, and we are pleased that we can elevate their experience.”
As a result of a new five-year agreement, BSN will be the exclusive service provider for athletic equipment, practice and competition gear; while all sports programs will be outfitted with Nike competitive gear. The agreement maximizes department buying power through strategic consolidation of annual purchases, enhances global marketing and promotional opportunities and provides numerous incentives, rebates, discounts and awards for both competitive and academic achievements.
