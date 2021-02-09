Owensboro Catholic 71, Lyon County 47 — Lyon County suffered its first loss of the season in high school boys basketball as Owensboro Catholic overwhelmed the Lyons with a suffocating man defense in the 71-47 victory Monday night.
The Lyons never led and shot a miserable 14-for-47 from the field for the game. In the first quarter, Lyon hit just one of the 15 shots it attempted with 3-for-7 shooting in the second quarter.
Travis Perry scored 13 points for the Lyons, who were without junior starting forward Jackson Shoulders for the third consecutive game.
Owensboro Catholic had all five starters score in double figures. Gray Weaver led the Aces with 18 points, followed by Brian Griffith and Sam McFarland with 15 points apiece.
Lyon County 6 9 22 10 — 47
Owensboro Catholic 15 17 19 20 — 71
LYON — Perry 13, B. Shoulders 5, Reddick 9, Bingham 12, Whalen 2, Haines 6. 3-pointers: 8 (Bingham 3, Haines 2, Perry 2, Shoulders 1). Record: 14-1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC — Griffith 15, Webb 11, Weaver 18, Gray 10, McFarland 15, Clark 2. 3-pointers: 5 (Weaver 2, Gray 2, Griffith 1). Record: 10-3.
Calloway 56, CCA 20 — At Murray, Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell both scored 18 points for Calloway County in a rout of Community Christian Academy. Futrell got the bulk of her points for the Lady Lakers from four 3-pointers. Sarah Rogers scored eight points to top the Lady Warriors, who were blanked in the third quarter.
Community Christian 6 7 0 7 — 20
Calloway County 21 12 15 8 — 56
CCA — Rogers 8, Clinard 6, Cross 4, Fraser 2, Shaw.
Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 4 (Clinard 2, Rogers 2). Free throws: 0/0. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-14.
CALLOWAY — Futrell 18, Waller 18, Lowe 6, Crouch 5, Clark 3, McReynolds 2, Price 2, Renfroe 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 4 (Futrell 4). Free throws: 16/21. Fouls: 9. Record: 11-4.
Ballard, Fulton split — Ballard Memorial and Fulton County split a varsity doubleheader in Hickman. Mady Calvin dominated once more with 32 points in the Lady Bombers’ 68-37 win over the Lady Pilots. Bella Adams also stepped up with 12 points for Ballard but senior leader Autumn Dowdy only managed seven points before leaving the game with an injured lower left leg.
The boys were tied at 24 midway through the second quarter before the Pilots broke loose and pulled off the 72-45 victory.
Hickman County swept a varsity doubleheader against First District rival Fulton City in Clinton with the Lady Falcons rolling 55-16 and the boys winning 75-35. Kabrian Burton led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
