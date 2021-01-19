Webster holds off Calloway County, 71-64
DIXON — Webster County took control in the first quarter and held off a fourth quarter rally from Calloway County for the 71-64 boys high school basketball win from Monday afternoon.
Destin Allen was the top Trojan with 23 points, followed by Bradin Nelson with 16, Hunter McNaughton with 13 and Holden Riley with 12. Riley netted all of his points with four long distance baskets.
For the Lakers, Evan Garrison led with 17 points. Jackson Chapman nailed four 3-pointers for most of 15 points as Matthew Ray finished with 10.
In other Monday action, Crittenden County expanded on an eight-point halftime lead to defeat Livingston Central 62-39. Gabe Mott was the lead Rocket with 20 points followed by Preston Morgeson with 14.
Caldwell County’s girls returned to the .500 mark with a 61-51 win at Christian County.
