After a feeling-out period over the first few points of the first set, McCracken County finally broke loose and rolled past St. Mary, 25-9, 25-8 and 25-5, to open the Second District volleyball tournament at the Vikings’ home gym Monday night.
St. Mary got as close as 8-8 in the first set, but the Mustangs (17-4) scored the final 17 points with several aces along the way. That dominance continued into the second set with the first 11 points from McCracken with more aces. It was 1-1 in the third set when the Mustangs put up 14 in a row to punch their ticket for the title match on Thursday.
Piper Mullinax led the McCracken offensive onslaught with 21 aces, while Adele Mavigliano served 13. Jayda Harris made seven kills for the Mustangs with Caroline Sivills adding five.
According to WPSD Local 6 Sports Director Jeff Bidwell, the win was McCracken’s 100th against First Region foes without a loss all-time.
The tournament continues tonight at 6 at St. Mary when Paducah Tilghman (6-5) takes on Community Christian Academy (6-11).
Elsewhere, the First District also started its volleyball tournament on Monday, in Bardwell. Hickman County started it off with a 25-9, 25-16 and 25-14 win over Fulton City. Madison Dowdy just missed a triple-double for the Falcons but still impressed with 17 aces, 13 kills and nine digs. Jenna Moore scored 19 assists for Hickman County (8-7), while Halle Spillman made 11 digs. The Falcons will take Carlisle County for the title tonight after the Comets disposed of Fulton County, 25-3, 25-10 and 25-6. Laney Shehorn scored 18 service aces for Carlisle (9-6).
SOCCER
In the Second Region girls soccer tournament, Henderson County advanced to the semifinals on its home field with a 3-0 shutout of Caldwell County. Ashton Lynam scored two of the goals for the Lady Colonels.
Rainy weather also played havoc with the Second Region boys soccer tournament with Monday’s Trigg County-Hopkins Central and Madisonville-Webster County games taking place tonight in Madisonville, while the Henderson County-Christian County and University Heights-Lyon County contests will be played tonight in Hopkinsville.
