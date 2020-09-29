GIRLS SOCCER
Leah Schroeder led the Lyon County assault with four goals and two assists in an 11-1 romp over Mayfield in Eddyville. Rose Smith and Sydney Hoffman also made hat tricks for the Lady Lyons with three goals apiece.
In other games, visiting Hopkins County Central topped St. Mary, 6-2, while Warren Central won 6-1 at Crittenden County.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Mary salvaged a split in its varsity soccer doubleheader with a 2-1 win over Hopkins County Central. ... Murray recovered quickly from its All “A” semifinal loss with a 2-0 triumph over Graves County. ... Trigg County pulled off a 3-1 win at Hopkinsville, while Madisonville-North Hopkins rolled past Caldwell County, 10-2, in Princeton.
VOLLEYBALL
Calloway County made a big home comeback against Fourth District rival Christian Fellowship, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 15-8. ... Ballard Memorial also visited the Murray area to face the Murray Tigers and pulled off a 25-9, 25-22 and 25-7 victory. ... Graves County traveled to Community Christian Academy and came away with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 triumph. ... Mayfield trounced Fulton County, 25-5, 25-3 and 25-4.
