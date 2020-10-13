GIRLS SOCCER
Angela Gierhart racked up a hat trick and then some by scoring four goals for Murray in a 10-0 win over Mayfield to open the girls Second District soccer tournament. Makira Bomar added two goals and Peyton Wray made three assists for the Lady Tigers, who will take on Graves County in a semifinal at 5:30 tonight.
BOYS SOCCER
Trigg County won the Fifth District championship in Cadiz with a 5-1 triumph over Lyon County.
VOLLEYBALL
Mayfield hosted Carlisle County and pulled off a 25-18, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-13 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.