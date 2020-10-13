GIRLS SOCCER

Angela Gierhart racked up a hat trick and then some by scoring four goals for Murray in a 10-0 win over Mayfield to open the girls Second District soccer tournament. Makira Bomar added two goals and Peyton Wray made three assists for the Lady Tigers, who will take on Graves County in a semifinal at 5:30 tonight.

BOYS SOCCER

Trigg County won the Fifth District championship in Cadiz with a 5-1 triumph over Lyon County.

VOLLEYBALL

Mayfield hosted Carlisle County and pulled off a 25-18, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-13 victory.

