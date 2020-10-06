GIRLS SOCCER
Rose Smith provided half the offense with five goals and Leah Schroeder added four more for Lyon County in a 10-0 rout of Union County in Eddyville. ... Elsewhere, Calloway County won at Christian County, 8-3. ... Caldwell County and University Heights played to a 1-1 tie in Hopkinsville.
VOLLEYBALL
Marshall County earned an important win in the Fourth District with a 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18 sweep of Christian Fellowship in Draffenville. ... Graves County toppled Murray, 25-9, 25-10 and 25-13, in Murray. ... Fort Campbell won at Trigg County, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13.
GOLF
Country Club of Paducah won the Ladies Woolridge Cup golf competition at Ballard County Country Club this past Saturday and Sunday by the slimmest of margins. CCOP finished with 24.5 points with Rolling Hills Country Club just behind with 23.5 points. Ballard County Country Club was third with a strong 20.5 points, while Benton Country Club ended up with 3.5 points.
