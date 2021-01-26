MURRAY — Addi Schumacher had quite the birthday celebration Monday night. The Calloway County sophomore led an explosive offense with 19 points in a 64-30 rout of Todd County Central at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Skylar Waller had a double-double for the Lady Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Elle Carson and Madison Futrell also starred for Calloway with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Calista Collins pulled off the double-double for Lyon County’s girls with 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 42-39 triumph at Livingston Central in a Fifth District showdown. For the Lady Cardinals, Victoria Joiner led the way with 17 points while Lauren Wring added 12 points and eight rebounds. In the only other game reported, Murray’s boys lost 56-49 at Muhlenberg County.
