GIRLS SOCCER
Jacye Frederick scored two goals and Alexandra Geary made 11 saves as Crittenden County settled for a 3-3 tie with Webster County in Marion. ... Calloway County routed Mayfield 10-0 in Murray. ... Caldwell County blanked Hopkins County Central 3-0 in Princeton. ... Lyon County is still winless on the season after falling 5-0 at Hopkinsville.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickman County split its first two sets at Fulton City then dominated the fourth set for a 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-9 victory in the First District. Tori Browning scooped 26 digs for the Falcons, followed by Madison Dowdy with 13 and Alexis Bartolo with 11. Dowdy also made 18 kills for Hickman. ... In other are action, Murray rolled past Fulton County 25-5, 25-3 and 25-12. ... Crittenden County took care of Trigg County in the Fifth District 25-8, 25-19 and 25-15 in Cadiz.
BOYS SOCCER
Calloway County edged Mayfield, 3-2, in Murray. Jarrett Darnell’s goal with just under 10 minutes left gave the Lakers a 3-1 lead and proved to be the difference-maker, as reported by Keith Jaco of the Mayfield Messenger.
GOLF
Marshall County boys finished third out of the eight schools who completed the rain-shortened Bowling Green Invitational, played Saturday on the par-72 course at Bowling Green Country Club. The Marshals finished with a score of 304 with Jay Nimmo tying for third with a 70. Trey Wall (74), Camdyn McLeod (75), David Jack Morris (85) and Preston Futrell (86) also played for Marshall.
