In the Second Region All “A” Classic for girls’ basketball, Victoria Joiner and Aubrey Leahy both scored eight points for Livingston Central, which fell 58-30 at a quarterfinal in Smithland. Crittenden County dominated University Heights Academy 70-32 in the other Monday matchup in Hopkinsville.
In Thursday’s semifinals in Smithland, it will be Crittenden County against Dawson Springs at 6 p.m. followed by Lyon County taking on Caldwell County.
• Hickman 51 Ballard 49 — At Clinton, Some early success from behind the arc helped Hickman County overcome a late rally by Ballard Memorial and advance to Thursday’s semifinals of the First Region All “A” Classic.
The Lady Falcons were 6-for-11 from long distance to build a 22-14 lead. Kadey Wilkey made all three of her 3-pointers in the opening frame as she led Hickman with 17 points. Rancey Skaggs earned all of her points from downtown as she finished with 15 points for the Lady Falcons.
The Lady Bombers were down but Mady Calvin made sure they were not out. She led all scorers with 24 points as her steady stream of offense plus a wearing down of Hickman tightened the game. The Lady Falcons missed the front end of a bonus with 12 seconds left. Calvin got the ball and launched a shot from behind the arc with about eight seconds left. The shot fell short and time soon expired.
Autumn Dowdy hit three from downtown for Ballard as she finished with 16 points. Hickman will face Murray in the first semifinal Thursday at 6 in Mayfield.
Ballard Memorial 14 12 12 11 — 49
Hickman County 22 9 15 5 — 51
BALLARD — Yates 4, Adams 3, Calvin 24, Dowdy 16, O’Connor 2,
Field goals: 17/41. 3-pointers: 4/17 (Dowdy 3, Adams). Free throws: 11/14. Fouls: 10. Record: 0-3.
HICKMAN — Rushing 4, Skaggs 15, Midyett 3, Wilkey 17, Lester 4, Bartolo 8.
Field goals: 20/55. 3-pointers: 9/26 (Skaggs 5, Wilkey 3, Midyett). Free throws: 2/6. Fouls: 15. Record: 3-0.
• Carlisle 63, Fulton City 36 — At Bardwell, When Carlisle County guarded the inside in the first half against Fulton City, the Lady Bulldogs responded with a pair of 3-pointers and a close first half.
After the Lady Comets switched to a trap defense in the second half, they got some turnovers and hit two threes of their own to pull away for a berth in the semifinals of the First Region All “A” Classic.
Kierra Whitaker scored eight of her game-high 24 points in the decisive 21-7 third quarter for the Lady Comets, who will face Mayfield on the Lady Cardinals’ court at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lexi Jones and Malle McGee both had 10 points for Carlisle while Shammara Kinney led Fulton City with 11 points.
Fulton City 11 12 7 6 — 36
Carlisle County 13 16 21 13 — 63
FULTON — Kinney 11, Everett 6, Johnson 6, Taylor 4, Martin 5, Maclin 2, McManus 2.
Field goals: 15/42. 3-pointers: 3/13 (Johnson 2, Kinney). Free throws: 3/10. Rebounds: 20. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-3.
CARLISLE — Whitaker 24, McGee 10, Lexi Jones 10, Hall 8, Gibson 6, Wright 4, Tyler 1.
Field goals: 26/55. 3-pointers: 3/9 (McGee 2, Whitaker). Free throws: 8/12. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 13. Record: 2-1.
• Marshall 54, Webster 36 — At Dixon, Jada Driver drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter to prople Marshall County to victory at Webster County. Driver led the Lady Marshals with 16 points while Cayson Conner and Halle Langhi both finished with 12 points. Mary Kate Rakestraw and Raigan Price shared high-scoring honors for the Lady Trojans with 10 points apiece.
Marshall Co 15 17 13 9 — 54
Webster Co 9 7 10 10 — 36
MARSHALL — Driver 15, Conner 12, Langhi 12, Jezik 6, Galloway 5, Pea 3.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (Driver 4, Conner, Pea). Free throws: 10/16. Fouls: 8. Record: 2-1.
WEBSTER — Rakestraw 10, Price 10, Kr. Cates 6, Shoulder 2, McDyer 2, Kt. Cates 6.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Kr. Cates 2, Kt. Cates 2). Free throws: 4/6. Fouls: 10. Record: 1-3.
