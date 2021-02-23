CLINTON — Rancey Skaggs put on a clinic from behind the arc as Hickman County roared back from a 22-point halftime deficit to stop Paducah Tilghman 60-57 in girls high school basketball from Monday night.
The Lady Tornado pressed quickly and forced several turnovers from their hosts in the first half. The Lady Falcons trailed 39-17 before scoring the final four points of the first half. After the break, Hickman settled and turned up the pressure on Tilghman for a 24-7 run through the third that flipped the game completely. Hickman sealed the win in the fourth by hitting each of its six free throws.
Skaggs sank six 3-pointers in leading the Lady Falcons with 27 points. Kady Wilked added 12 points to the Hickman tally while Bayleigh Basch also hit two form downtown. Diamond Gray produced a third of the Lady Tornado offense with 19 points as teammate Jaaliyah Biggers added 12 points.
Paducah Tilghman 18 21 7 11 — 57
Hickman County 9 12 24 15 — 60
TILGHMAN — Gray 19, Biggers 12, Garland 14, Jackson 5, Warren 5, Minter 2.
Field goals: 23/45. 3-pointers: 1/3 (Gray). Free throws: 10/17. Fouls: 18. Record: 5-6.
HICKMAN — Skaggs 27, Midyett 5, Wilkey 12, Lester 4, Bartolo 4, Basch 8.
Field goals: 19/45. 3-pointers: 10/24 (Skaggs 6, Basch 2, Midyett, Wilkey). Free throws: 12/14. Fouls: 15. Record: 11-3.
Calloway 61, St. Mary 11 — At Murray, Skylar Waller and Addi Schumacher both scored 13 points as Calloway County routed St. Mary.
St. Mary 0 6 0 5 — 11
Calloway County 23 23 13 2 — 61
ST. MARY — Lorch 6, Barnett 3, Brownfield 1, Burrus 1, Nelson
Field goals: 3. 3-pointers: 3 (Lorch 2, Barnett). Free throws: 2/4. Fouls: 8. Record: 12-5.
CALLOWAY — Schumacher 13, Waller 13, Futrell 10, Crouch 8, Lowe 6, Rodgers 4, Renfroe 3, Lencki 2, McClure 2.
Field goals: 24. 3-pointers: 8 (Schumacher 3, Crouch 2, Futrell, Renfroe, Waller). Free throws: 5/8. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-11
Ballard 60, CCA 35 — At La Center, Mady Calvin dominated once more with 32 points for Ballard Memorial against Community Christian. Nevaeh Yates had 14 points for the Lady Bombers while Reagan Cross led the Lady Warriors with 12 points.
Community Christian 8 7 7 13 — 35
Ballard Memorial 19 22 14 5 — 60
CCA — Downs 2, Shaw 6, Clinard 7, Cross 12, Peeler 1, Saxton 2, Fraser 5.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 5 (Clianrd 2, Shaw 2, Fraser). Free throws: 10/17. Fouls: 13. Record: 2-17.
BALLARD — Calvin 32, Yates 14, Adams 5, Riggs 4, O’Connor 4, Monroe 1.
Field goals: 24. 3-pointers: 4 (Yates 2, Adams, Calvin). Free throws: 8/15. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-7.
CFS 61, Dawson Springs 41 — At Dawson Springs, Gracie Howard had another big night as Christian Fellowship pulled away from Dawson Springs with a strong defensive second quarter.
The Lady Eagles only led by one after the first quarter, but their switch to a half-court, man-to-man defense in the second limited the Lady Panthers to two points that frame. Howard grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double as Lillian Burnett also reached that status with 16 points and 11 boards. Rhema Howard did not score for CFS but she grabbed 13 rebounds on the night. Abby Ward dominated for Dawson Springs with 20 points.
Christian Fellowship 16 14 16 15 — 61
Dawson Springs 15 2 12 12 — 41
CFS — Burnett 16, G. Howard 31, Tyson 2, Jackson 8, Warren 4.
Field goals: 23/64. 3-pointers: 4/12 (G. Howard 2, Jackson 2). Free throws: 11/18. Rebounds: 44. Fouls: 9. Record: 7-9.
DAWSON SPRINGS — Spurln 5, Drennan 10, Oldham 2, Ward 20, Tackett 2, Huddleston 2.
Field goals: 16/50. 3-pointers: 5/17 (Ward 3, Drennan 2). Free throws: 4/10. Rebounds: 20. Fouls: 17. Record: 0-7.
BOYS
Tilghman 79, Hickman 51 — At Clinton, Mian Shaw led the way with 16 points with Eli Brown (13) and Jackson Goodwin (12) not far behind as Paducah Tilghman downed Hickman County. Kelen Johnson was the top Falcon with 17 points.
Paducah Tilghman 26 19 16 18 — 79
Hickman County 20 9 15 7 — 51
TILGHMAN — Brown 13, Thomas 2, Powell 5, Shaw 16, Arthur 7, Marshall 4, Ragsdale 2, Nunn 5, Warren 2, Fitzgerald 9, Goodwin 12, Wright 2.
Field goals: 32/59. 3-pointers: 6/17 (Arthur, Brown, Goodwin, Nunn, Powell, Shaw). Free throws: 9/13. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 16. Record: 9-3.
HICKMAN — Hayden 10, Midyett 11, Ward 8, Johnson 17, Pettit 2, Prince 3.
Field goals: 17/45. 3-pointers: 2/10 (Ward 2). Free throws: 15/19. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 10. Record: 7-10.
Carlisle 66, Fulton 48— At Bardwell, after Fulton County scored the first eight points of this First District showdown, Blake Elder got the 1,000th point of his career.
The Comets erupted the rest of the way to take this one. Elder finished with 16 points as Garrett Hayden scored half of his game-high 24 points from behind the arc.
Dakyran Gossett and Hayden Murphy shared high scoring honors for the Pillots with 11 points apiece.
In the girls game between these schools, Alexis Hall and Kierra Whitaker both scored 15 points as Carlisle County topped Fulton County, 48-26.
Fulton County 16 16 9 7 — 48
Carlisle County 11 20 25 10 — 66
FULTON CO. — Dakyran Gossett 11, Bradley 6, Bridges 8, Cole 6, hayden Murphy 11, Brown 2, Pierce 2, Gordon 2.
Field goals: 21/44. 3-pointers: 6/15 (Murphy 3, Cole 2, Gossett). Free throws: 0/3. Rebounds: 17. Fouls: 9. Record: 3-6.
CARLISLE — Elder 16, Bowles 5, Oliver 4, Grogan 6, Hayden 24, Keeling 8, Draper 3.
Field goals: 24/53. 3-pointers: 10/23 (Hayden 4, Elder 2, Grogan 2, Bowles, Draper). Free throws: 8/10. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 9. Record: 10-5.
