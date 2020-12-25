One of our favorite seasonal trimmings owes its existence to avian bowel movements.
On this Christmas Day, our décor has changed through the years owing to technology and consumer products. Presently there is kind of a Griswoldian (i.e., Clark Griswold of “Christmas Vacation”) thing going on with a shift to lighting dazzle. Still, there are some lingering bits of tradition associated with genuine Christmas trees, boughs of holly, evergreen wreaths and, yes, mistletoe.
Let us be clear. An erroneous spelling could make this missiletoe. If there were such a thing, that would be a fungal foot condition suffered by astronauts. Instead, the natural greenery of which we speak here is mistletoe.
This is a hemiparasitic plant that grows on a variety of tree species that serve as hosts. The hemiparasitic thing, half parasitic, comes down to that mistletoe performs its own photosynthesis, yet the plant depends on its host trees for water and minerals.
Mistletoe survives by sending fine roots into cracks in the bark of its host tree. Through these it taps into the flow of liquids that sustain the tree, and these also support the mistletoe.
An evergreen plant, mistletoe can be overlooked when it is obscured by the leaf cover on deciduous host trees spring through early fall. But during the winter, after those camouflaging host tree leaves have fallen, mistletoe growth becomes far more obvious.
Mistletoe in early stages may exist only as a sprig or a few sprigs of the almost leathery greenery. Yet, after a few seasons, it often grows into a rounded clump that may well exceed the size of a basketball.
Certain trees seem particularly inclined to host mistletoe. While many trees will be free of the freeloading growth, a few trees will bear multiple clumps of the stuff. Heavy mistletoe growth does not cripple a host tree, yet supporting a bunch of it probably does not do a host tree any good, either.
A key feature of mistletoe is that it produces waxy, sticky berries that are sort of white to translucent. The entire plant has some compounds in it that are somewhat poisonous to humans, but these toxins are concentrated in the berries.
However, the toxins in mistletoe do not affect birds. Indeed, birds readily use mistletoe berries as a seasonal food when they ripen in the late fall to early winter. People absolutely should avoid mistletoe berries, which contain enough toxins to result in serious illness in humans. Yet, birds can feel free to indulge, and they do.
That birds can eat the berries apparently is a critical part of nature’s plan for mistletoe’s very existence. The berries contain seeds. Birds ingest the berries, but the seeds pass through the digestive tracts of the birds.
Next, the birds poop, and mistletoe seeds are included in the deposits. When those seeds happen to fall into cracks in tree bark, there are chances that sprouts of mistletoe will occur in places where it did not occur previously. Many times the seeds will lodge in the forks of oak, maple or other species that seem rather mistletoe friendly. That is where the clumps of growth most often prosper.
This connection between mistletoe and the toilet habits of birds seems well documented even as in the name. In old Anglo-Saxon language, the word mistel means dung, while tan is twig or stick. The parasite’s original label of misteltan, later morphed into mistletoe, literally means poop on a stick. And that, of course, is how birds plant the evergreen.
It is a good trade-off for mistletoe. It grows the berries, getting a little nutritional help from the host tree, to serve as wildlife food. But in return for feeding the birds, mistletoe gets its species further distributed and seeded to guarantee more sprouts, more bird food and more mistletoe, and on and on.
So how did this parasitic, poop-planted evergreen ever become associated with Christmas?
It goes back at least to the Celts of the British Isles and Europe, ironically, likely before the time of Christ. Mistletoe was noted as an evergreen that appeared lush and healthy after other foliage had died off for the winter. Therefore, it was viewed as a representative for a number of positive qualities — fertility, good health, friendship and, ah, finally love and romance.
The pagan Celts took to putting sprigs of mistletoe over their doorways so that the stuff, then seen as somewhat sacred, could help fend off evil and hostility, while promoting warm and fuzzy feelings. Over time that was stretched into mistletoe prompting expressions of affection.
The English ran with this. We know as early as the 1700s that mistletoe had been incorporated into Christmas decoration, and kissing under the greenery was already a thing. Christmas mistletoe smooches were promoted more worldwide when author Charles Dickens incorporated these holiday lip locks in his “A Christmas Carol” in 1843.
So, mistletoe stretches from pagan symbolism to modern decoration, feeding wildlife along the way and making every participating bird into a sort of Johnny Mistletoeseed. It just goes to show that nature has it very well organized, and there may be merit even in well placed excrement.
And God bless us, everyone.
