ELKTON — Austin Miller hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth for Murray baseball on Saturday, but his biggest hit of that game was yet to come. His single to right in the bottom of the seventh brought Carson Tucker home with the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Montgomery Central, Tennessee. Miller was 2-for-4 in this contest with those two RBI. Tiger pitcher Kyle Crady struck out four Indians over the distance for the win.
–––
Montgomery Central 000 012 0 3 6 2
Murray 000 101 2 4 5 0
WP: Crady. LP: Karns.
2B: MC-Eddington. 3B: none. HR: MU-Miller (none on in 6th). Top hitters: MC-Owen 2-4 (RBI), Blackwell 2-3, Eddington 2-3; MU-Miller 2-4 (2 RBI).
Logan 10, Calloway 5 — At Murray, Zach Yates drove in two runs with two double and Macon Barrow got three RBI as Logan County doubled up Calloway County. Cadwell Turner and Isaac Ward each had two hits for the Lakers..
–––
Logan County 320 005 0 10 9 1
Calloway County 011 002 1 5 8 4
WP: Wood. LP: Ray.
2B: L-Z. Yates 2, Barrow; C-Turner, White. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-D. Yates 2-2 (RBI), Barrow 2-3 (3 RBI), Z. Yates 2-4 (2 RBI), Blake 2-4; C-Turner 2-4, Ward 2-4. Records: Logan 9-8 Calloway 10-7.
Bradford 5, Mayfield 4 — At Bradford, Tenn., With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Mayfield walked one batter and hit another to score the eventual tying and winning runs for Bradford, Tennessee. Austin Ellis got two Cardinal runs across on ground outs in the first and sixth innings.
In Mayfield's second game of the day in the Volunteer State, Ethan Kemp blasted a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall to shatter a 5-5 tie and deliver an 8-5 triumph over Madison Academy. Complete game statistics were not available.
–––
Mayfield 100 012 0 4 6 3
Bradford 210 020 x 5 4 3
WP: Sharp. LP: Darnall.
2B: M-Gloyd, Williams; B-Taylor. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Ellis 0-3 (2 RBI), Williams 2-3; B-Cates 2-4 (RBI).
Trinity 6, Livingston 1 — At Smithland, Ethan Ramage got two hits for Livingston Central and Carson Binford drove in the lone Cardinal run in the third against Trinity of Whitesville.
–––
Trinity 101 110 2 6 9 0
Livingston Central 001 000 0 1 6 6
WP: Howard. LP: Fugate.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Hernandez 2-4, Huff 2-3, Aull 2-3; L-E. Ramage 2-3. Records: Trinity 3-9, Livingston 3-11.
Todd 11, Murray 7 — At Elkton, Murray took a one-run lead over Todd County Central with four runs in the top of the fourth. However, the Rebels responded with three runs in its half of the fourth and ran away with the game from there. Preston Rager doubled twice while Todd teammate Tanner Farmer drove two runs home. Carson Tucker and Andrew Miller each had two RBI for the Tigers.
–––
Murray 001 040 1 7 9 9
Todd Central 301 034 x 11 7 3
WP: Brandon. LP: Garner.
2B: M-Holcomb; T-Rager 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Tucker 2-4 (2 RBI), Gibson 2-4 (RBI), Miller 1-3 (2 RBI), Elmore 2-3 (RBI); T-Rager 2-3, Farmer 0-1 (2 RBI), Brandon 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Murray 10-9, Todd Cen. 13-4.
In the only other baseball game of local interest, Lyon County triumphed 6-0 at Carlisle County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.