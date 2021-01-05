DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County High School athletic department released spectator requirements and its admission plan for the upcoming home basketball season. This includes personally checking for any COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at the school.
Temperature checks will be taken before entering Reed Conder Gymnasium. Masks must be worn at all times by spectators ages 4 and older, and social distancing must be practiced. To help with hand sanitizing, stations will be available throughout the area for fans, players, coaches and staff.
Seating will be for parents only through the Jan. 4-17 portion of the schedule. From Jan. 18-Feb. 7, seating will be available to parents and fans with students allotted 50 tickets and the public 100 tickets for the upper bleachers. That will continue through the Fourth District tournament unless changed by the KHSAA.
Tickets will go on sale the day of the home game online at gofan.co, as no tickets will be sold at the gate. Gates will open an hour before tip off and spectators are asked to remain in their cars to avoid congregating outside the gate.
Marshall County’s girls first home game is Jan. 16 against McCracken County. Marshall’s boys first home game is Jan. 18 against McCracken County.
Also:
• Spectators must sit in designated areas and no re-entry is allowed.
• Children and students (K-8) must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
• Fans are expected to leave the gym immediately after games.
• KHSAA coaches cards, officials cards or district employee cards will not be accepted for complimentary entry.
• Fans may watch home and some away games on the subscriber NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/marshall-county-high-school-benton-ky.
• Concessions will be available at most home games and all food and beverages sold will be prepackaged.
• Restrooms will be available.
— Tribune-Courier
