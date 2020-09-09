McCracken County and St. Mary faced off in boys golf match play at the Country Club of Paducah with each school winning three matches.
Rocco Zakutney won the top-seed match for the Vikings over Garret Rikel, 1-up. David Vessels took the second-seed match for the Mustangs, 3 and 2, over Peyton Purvis.
St. Mary also got wins from Luke Wilson, 2 and 1 over Cam Beatty in the No. 3 match, and Palmer Sims, 2-up over Tyler Dew in the No. 5 match. For McCracken, Abraham Dumas won the No. 4 match, 3 and 2 over Cade Fleming, while Cannon Ford got No. 6 over Aidan Hahn, 2 and 1.
• University Heights and Lyon County opened the Second Region All “A” Classic in girls soccer with the Lady Blazers winning 7-1. Samantha Hopper scored the only Lady Lyon goal off a Rose Smith assist, with Maddie Krus making 19 saves.
• After a scoreless first half, Hope Howard put Marshall County on the board against Murray with an unassisted goal. Kelsey Crass added some insurance with a penalty kick for the 2-0 girls soccer win. Lydia Herndon made eight saves for the Lady Tigers.
• In other girls soccer action, Crittenden County went to Mayfield and earned a 3-1 victory. Caldwell County stopped Trigg County 4-1 in Princeton.
• In boys soccer, Jarrett Darnell got both goals for Calloway County in a 2-1 win over Graves County. Marshall County got its scores from Collin Shadowen, Collin Riley and William Lynch in a 3-0 triumph over Second District rival Murray.
• On the volleyball courts, Community Christian lost a tough one at Graves County, 25-18, 25-11 and 25-19. Ballard Memorial won at Third District rival Mayfield 25-14, 25-9 and 25-11. First District action saw Carlisle County win 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22 at Hickman County, while Fulton City hosted Fulton County and triumphed 25-14, 25-11 and 25-14. Murray dominated at Livingston Central 25-9, 25-12 and 25-11. Calloway County topped Trigg County 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11 in Murray.
